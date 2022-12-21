Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - December 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2022. Anatashia Marie Hagger, 29, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery with dangerous weapon. Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery. Rigsby Dewayne Simmons, 58, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Taylor Warren Stringer, 34, Lake Charles: Possession...
Lake Charles American Press
Third hard freeze this week awaits SW La. residents tonight
Today’s temperatures will be slightly higher than Friday’s, but another hard freeze awaits Southwest Louisiana residents tonight and into Christmas morning. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said tonight’s hard freeze — the third in three days — will bring low temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. These temperatures can burst pipes and kill tender vegetation.
Lake Charles American Press
Barrett Navarre called to ‘disciple disciples’
There was a time when Barrett Navarre seemed to have it all. Now he knows he does. His father, the late Billy Navarre, opened his first auto dealership in Sulphur in 1982. When he died in 2016, Billy Navarre Chevrolet, Cadillac, Honda, Hyundi and Equus was one of the largest locally owned businesses in Southwest Louisiana with 300 employees. Billy Navarre was also known as a community philanthropist. His sons took up this mantle of success.
KPLC TV
‘Total Loss’: House on Tulip Street destroyed in fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house is destroyed after an electrical issue involving a generator set it ablaze on Christmas Eve, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department. The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tulip Street in the early afternoon hours of December 24.
We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana
Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
Listener Poll: Where Is The Slowest Red Light In Lake Charles, Louisiana
We've all sat at a red light in Lake Charles for what seemed to be ages before we got a green light. But where are the worst offenders in town?. We held an impromptu Facebook poll to find out where our listeners believe the longest red lights in Lake Charles are located. You can still cast your vote at the bottom of this article.
KPLC TV
Local baby joins Elf on the Shelf’s antics this Christmas season
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This time of year, in many houses, a little elf is ever present monitoring the behavior of the children and taking notes for Santa on whether they are naughty or nice. 7News caught up with one local family whose baby boy has given Elfie plenty...
KPLC TV
High winds cause low water levels in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles looked a little different Friday. High north winds caused noticeably low water levels during the afternoon low tide. The National Weather Service sent meteorologists to check out the unusual sight, which revealed some parts of the beach we rarely see. The local tide...
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
[PHOTOS] “Light Up Lake Charles” Winner’s Christmas Lights
Get a closer look at the amazing Christmas Wonderland that our Light Up Lake Charles winner has created in his yard. Congratulations to Mr. Jack Richard of Lake Charles, he won $500 from Herc Rentals in Sulphur and 92.9 The Lake. I reached out to Mr. Jack this week so...
Lake Charles American Press
Cold weather grips SW La. — and it’s not done yet
Extremely cold weather is gripping much of Southwest Louisiana — a rare occurrence in Sportsman’s Paradise. Life-threatening wind chills experienced on Friday will continue into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office reported. The wind chills are expected in the single digits to lower teens. These values can cause hypothermia and frostbite to those not protected, NWS reported.
Driver killed in Calcasieu Parish crash Thursday
A Vinton man was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish, state police said.
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
2023 Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Entertainment Lineup
The oldest and coldest festival in South Louisiana is coming back in 2023 for another big weekend of fun, music, food, and events. It's the 2023 Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival in Cameron Louisiana. The first event taking place for the festival is the Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Queen Contest,...
Woman claims to lose over 25K with a contractor for housework never finished
Lucille LeJeune, 73, of Eunice tells she lost $25,600 when contracting Aucoin Nails It Construction, LLC to complete work on her home.
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Your New Schedule For Trash Pickup For The Holiday’s In Lake Charles
The Christmas and New Year holidays are on their way, so many public entities will be closing to observe the holidays. Such is the case for the City Of Lake Charles. The City of Lake Charles will observe the Christmas Holiday on Monday, December 26, 2022, and the New Year’s Holiday on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Southwest, Louisiana 2023 Mardi Gras Events
Mardi Gras is a massive deal in Southwest Louisiana, so preparations are already underway for the 2023 festival season. Many scheduled events will take place before Fat Tuesday on February 21. Folks are fine-tuning their costumes and putting all the lavish decorations on their floats. Carnival excitement is already building...
Freezing Temperatures Forecasted For Later This Week In Lake Charles And Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana residents will need to pay attention to the weather later this week as freezing temperatures will be widespread in our area. The National Weather Service is calling for some of the lowest temperatures we have seen all year here in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.
Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
