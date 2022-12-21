Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots QB Mac Jones’ dirty hit on Eli Apple gets punishment update
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones might be facing some discipline for a hit he made on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback in Saturday’s loss. Jones will be reviewed for a possible fine, but not a suspension, on the hit he placed on Apple, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
Bengals deal with scary plane emergency after beating Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals are surging in the AFC right now. Their latest win against the New England Patriots was their seventh win in a row this season. After the game, all of the players headed home on the team plane to get some much-needed rest. Unfortunately… that wasn’t the case. It was reported earlier today that the Bengals’ plane had to make an emergency landing after one of their engines died, per Mark Slaughter. Scary stuff.
Patriots’ Matthew Slater responds to ‘narrative’ that Mac Jones is a ‘dirty player’
Once again, Mac Jones is being called “dirty” by opponents. This comes after the New England Patriots quarterback was fined for a low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during a would-be fumble return. Jones was reportedly fined for the play. (You can watch the play here.)
Patriots Great Rob Gronkowski Details Origin Of ‘Gronk Spike’
It ended up being the perfect touchdown celebration for Rob Gronkowski over the course of his NFL career. But the former New England Patriots legendary tight end didn’t start the “Gronk spike.”. Gronkowski shared the origin story of the famed move with Kay Adams on the “Up and...
How Bill Belichick Explained This Ugly Patriots Play Vs. Bengals
It didn’t take long Saturday for the Patriots’ much-maligned offense to show more signs of dysfunction. Facing third-and-4 on its opening possession, New England sent four of its five eligible receivers on routes that took them more than 10 yards downfield. Tyquan Thornton ran a vertical route toward...
NFL Coach Makes Prediction For Patriots’ Next Offensive Coordinator
The New England Patriots’ offense has been brutal this season with Matt Patricia calling plays. Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume Bill Belichick will consider hiring a new offensive coordinator this offseason, a year removed from Josh McDaniels vacating the position to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NBC Sports
Who will be the Patriots' OC in 2023? NFL coaches share predictions
The New England Patriots' top priority this offseason should be finding a new offensive coordinator. That much is evident after watching offensive line coach/senior football advisor Matt Patricia -- who had no experience calling offensive plays entering 2022 -- oversee a disorganized Patriots offense and the troubling regression of second-year quarterback Mac Jones.
NBC Sports
Dolphins' loss puts Patriots in driver's seat for AFC playoff spot
It's hard to believe, but the New England Patriots control their own destiny in the AFC. Despite a 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that dropped them to 7-8 on the season, the Patriots can still make the playoffs by winning their final two games. That's because the Miami Dolphins did them a solid on Christmas Day, losing 26-20 to the Green Bay Packers to fall to 8-7.
Matt Patricia lost his voice; will Patriots coach be able to call plays?
Tuesday morning’s virtual press conference with Matt Patricia started with a disclaimer. New England Patriots media relations told reporters that the coach had lost his voice. Patricia was in good spirits and gritted through the press conference with a weak, raspy voice, apologizing for how it sounded. “Voice just...
Patriots coaching rumors: Bill O’Brien reunion ‘probably gonna happen’ (report)
The rumblings of a Bill O’Brien reunion with the New England Patriots are gaining more steam as the days go on. The latest fuel to be thrown on the fire comes from Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston during an appearance on WEEI Tuesday. Curran reports that, according to sources he’s talked to, the Patriots would “absolutely” want O’Brien back on the staff and that a deal could already be in the works.
Comments / 0