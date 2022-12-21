The Cincinnati Bengals are surging in the AFC right now. Their latest win against the New England Patriots was their seventh win in a row this season. After the game, all of the players headed home on the team plane to get some much-needed rest. Unfortunately… that wasn’t the case. It was reported earlier today that the Bengals’ plane had to make an emergency landing after one of their engines died, per Mark Slaughter. Scary stuff.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO