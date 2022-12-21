ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Louisville TE Marshon Ford Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville redshirt junior tight end Marshon Ford has declared for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, he announced Saturday on social media. "Cardnation, it has been an absolute honor to represent university of Louisville Football," he said in a graphic posted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tri-City Herald

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Roschon Johnson, RB Texas

The ways the Cleveland Browns offense have changed since Deshaun Watson has taken over the quarterback position raise some interesting questions about running back. Kareem Hunt is almost certainly gone after this year and D'Ernest Johnson is a pending free agent. That could have the Browns in the market for a running back in what projects to be a talented field in the 2023 NFL Draft.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Detroit vs. Everybody: 92 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions

The Detroit Lions are currently 2.5-point road favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are playing hard for their respective coaches, as they look to finish the 2022 season on a bright note. The Lions (7-7) are coming into this week looking to continue their winning ways, having won three...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim HC After Firing Hackett

On the heels of an embarrassing and ugly Christmas Day loss wherein the Los Angeles Rams dropped a 50-burger on the Denver Broncos, CEO Greg Penner stepped in and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos announced Hackett's dismissal Monday morning. With two games left to be played on the...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Myles Straw Could Have A Bounceback 2023 Season For The Guardians

It's no secret that Myles Straw struggled at the plate in 2022. All you have to do is look at his stats from the year and see the difficult ride the center field was on. But as bad as it was for Straw at times, there is still reason to believe that he could have a bounceback season in 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed

The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Updated Playoff Picture

The Miami Dolphins remain likely to make the playoffs even after a fourth consecutive loss, but their slide means they probably can forget about getting anything better than the seventh seed. And that means the idea of being able to get to the fifth seed, which will come with a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tri-City Herald

New York Giants Trailing Vikings 10-7 at Halftime

The New York Giants trail the Minnesota Vikings 10-7 at the half in their Christmas Eve day game. The Vikings broke the scoreless tie with an eight-play, 84-yard scoring drive in which Minnesota never experienced a third down. The Vikings benefitted from two chunk plays of 25 and 13 yards...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

2023 NFL Draft: Byron Young Declares For Draft

A prospect that greatly improved his draft stock this past season, Byron Young, is headed for the NFL. A speed rusher with measurables, if Young becomes a consistent three-down player, his name will be rising up draft boards. Young approached the 2022 season with intent, rounding out his game and...

