Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Tri-City Herald
Louisville TE Marshon Ford Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville redshirt junior tight end Marshon Ford has declared for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, he announced Saturday on social media. "Cardnation, it has been an absolute honor to represent university of Louisville Football," he said in a graphic posted...
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Roschon Johnson, RB Texas
The ways the Cleveland Browns offense have changed since Deshaun Watson has taken over the quarterback position raise some interesting questions about running back. Kareem Hunt is almost certainly gone after this year and D'Ernest Johnson is a pending free agent. That could have the Browns in the market for a running back in what projects to be a talented field in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Detroit vs. Everybody: 92 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions
The Detroit Lions are currently 2.5-point road favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are playing hard for their respective coaches, as they look to finish the 2022 season on a bright note. The Lions (7-7) are coming into this week looking to continue their winning ways, having won three...
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker: Strong Rookie Season Continues Despite Chiefs Loss
The Seattle Seahawks' second-half slump continued on Christmas Eve, as their 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was their third straight and dropped them to below .500 at 7-8. While their playoff odds diminished even further, there was some positives to take away from Seattle's blowout loss. Namely, the...
A roster reward for Seahawks’ best player recently, kickoff returner Godwin Igwebuike
The Seahawks have rewarded the best player recently with a fuller spot on their team. Seattle signed Godwin Igwebuike off its practice squad to the 53-man active roster Monday, for this weekend’s must-win game against the New York Jets at Lumen Field. That’s after three games of his eye-opening kickoff returns.
Despite 5 losses in 6 games Seahawks are still in the playoff race--thanks to middling NFC
Yes, they are playing like they are worthy more of a top draft choice than a spot in the playoffs. Yet thanks to their underwhelming conference, the Seahawks could have both — and thus a truly remarkable season. Even after losing for the fifth time in six games on...
Not Opting Out, But Martin Declares NFL Intentions — Because They’re Real
Jeremiah Martin recently tweeted out a fancy graphic of himself in three different University of Washington football poses, ending this post with the announcement he would be entering his name in the NFL draft. OK. After checking with the school to make sure he wasn't opting out of the bowl...
Kenny Pickett’s ‘Big Ben Factor’ Makes Playoffs A Reality for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent all summer preparing Kenny Pickett for moments like those against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the only first-round quarterback proved why he was the one drafted so high. The Steelers watched one Hall of Fame quarterback do something better than anyone in the NFL...
Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim HC After Firing Hackett
On the heels of an embarrassing and ugly Christmas Day loss wherein the Los Angeles Rams dropped a 50-burger on the Denver Broncos, CEO Greg Penner stepped in and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos announced Hackett's dismissal Monday morning. With two games left to be played on the...
Dodgers Rumors: Prospect Andy Pages Could Find His Way to MLB Roster Next Season
The Dodgers have been one of the best teams in the league for a decade. They’ve been as dominant as one can be, and the reason for that is their insanely excellent farm system. L.A. has signed and traded for some big players over the years, but many of...
Myles Straw Could Have A Bounceback 2023 Season For The Guardians
It's no secret that Myles Straw struggled at the plate in 2022. All you have to do is look at his stats from the year and see the difficult ride the center field was on. But as bad as it was for Straw at times, there is still reason to believe that he could have a bounceback season in 2023.
Three Gifts of a Performance on the Defense for the Cleveland Browns Against New Orleans
Cleveland Browns lost their ninth game of the season on a frosty, cold Christmas Eve day yesterday. The New Orleans Saints came to town and played a game that ended up simply being the tail of two halves. Despite the loss, Cleveland had some good moments. On the defense specifically,...
Vikings Open as Underdogs Against Packers in Game With Major Playoff Implications
For a while, it looked like the Vikings-Packers rematch in Green Bay on New Year's Day wouldn't have particularly high stakes. Aaron Rodgers and company lost five in a row earlier this season, falling to 3-6 and then 4-8. Their playoff hopes were resting on extremely thin ice. Well, the...
Micah: ‘Grade the Heart!’ What Cowboys Star Says About Dallas - And to Eagles
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons has put into words what he thinks of the two teams that did battle on Christmas Eve, the two teams who might just be the best of the NFC. On his own Cowboys, 40-34 winners over the Eagles on Saturday, he is speaking...
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
Christmas Eve Groundhog Day early for Seahawks. They can’t recover in 24-10 loss at Chiefs
Christmas Eve began as Groundhog Day for the Seahawks. Despite multiple chances to, they never recovered. Penalties, long yardage on third downs and the inability to stop the run were why Seattle trailed Kansas City 17-0 early then lost 24-10 Saturday to the AFC West-champion Kansas City Chiefs in 1-degree wind chill inside Arrowhead Stadium.
Dodgers News: Writer Feels Former Padre Outfielder is Not a Fit in LA
The 2022-2023 offseason has been very slow for the Dodgers and disappointing for Dodger fans. L.A. has lost more than they've gained, but luckily for them, there is still a bunch of time left to make some moves before Opening Day. The top two positions that L.A. could still seek...
Dolphins Updated Playoff Picture
The Miami Dolphins remain likely to make the playoffs even after a fourth consecutive loss, but their slide means they probably can forget about getting anything better than the seventh seed. And that means the idea of being able to get to the fifth seed, which will come with a...
New York Giants Trailing Vikings 10-7 at Halftime
The New York Giants trail the Minnesota Vikings 10-7 at the half in their Christmas Eve day game. The Vikings broke the scoreless tie with an eight-play, 84-yard scoring drive in which Minnesota never experienced a third down. The Vikings benefitted from two chunk plays of 25 and 13 yards...
2023 NFL Draft: Byron Young Declares For Draft
A prospect that greatly improved his draft stock this past season, Byron Young, is headed for the NFL. A speed rusher with measurables, if Young becomes a consistent three-down player, his name will be rising up draft boards. Young approached the 2022 season with intent, rounding out his game and...
