Tennessee State

Tri-City Herald

NFL Confirms Officials Missed DPI on Final Play of Giants-Commanders Game

The NFL confirmed that the officials in the New York Giants-Washington Commanders Week 15 game missed a critical defensive pass interference infraction occurring on Washington's final offensive play in their 20-12 loss to the Giants. The play in question came on a pass from Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke to receiver...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Roschon Johnson, RB Texas

The ways the Cleveland Browns offense have changed since Deshaun Watson has taken over the quarterback position raise some interesting questions about running back. Kareem Hunt is almost certainly gone after this year and D'Ernest Johnson is a pending free agent. That could have the Browns in the market for a running back in what projects to be a talented field in the 2023 NFL Draft.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Detroit vs. Everybody: 92 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions

The Detroit Lions are currently 2.5-point road favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are playing hard for their respective coaches, as they look to finish the 2022 season on a bright note. The Lions (7-7) are coming into this week looking to continue their winning ways, having won three...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed

The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Jameson Williams Acknowledges What Everyone Is Saying

The Detroit Lions should look to incorporate one of their rookies just a little more, in their planning efforts, the final two weeks of the NFL regular season. Rookie wideout Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was only targeted once against the Carolina Panthers.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Updated Playoff Picture

The Miami Dolphins remain likely to make the playoffs even after a fourth consecutive loss, but their slide means they probably can forget about getting anything better than the seventh seed. And that means the idea of being able to get to the fifth seed, which will come with a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tri-City Herald

2023 NFL Draft: Byron Young Declares For Draft

A prospect that greatly improved his draft stock this past season, Byron Young, is headed for the NFL. A speed rusher with measurables, if Young becomes a consistent three-down player, his name will be rising up draft boards. Young approached the 2022 season with intent, rounding out his game and...

