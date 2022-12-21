Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Not Opting Out, But Martin Declares NFL Intentions — Because They’re Real
Jeremiah Martin recently tweeted out a fancy graphic of himself in three different University of Washington football poses, ending this post with the announcement he would be entering his name in the NFL draft. OK. After checking with the school to make sure he wasn't opting out of the bowl...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Confirms Officials Missed DPI on Final Play of Giants-Commanders Game
The NFL confirmed that the officials in the New York Giants-Washington Commanders Week 15 game missed a critical defensive pass interference infraction occurring on Washington's final offensive play in their 20-12 loss to the Giants. The play in question came on a pass from Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke to receiver...
Tri-City Herald
Three Gifts of a Performance on the Defense for the Cleveland Browns Against New Orleans
Cleveland Browns lost their ninth game of the season on a frosty, cold Christmas Eve day yesterday. The New Orleans Saints came to town and played a game that ended up simply being the tail of two halves. Despite the loss, Cleveland had some good moments. On the defense specifically,...
Tri-City Herald
Nick Sirianni’s Hectic Christmas Weekend Gives Way to Unwelcome Injury News
This was how Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spent his Christmas weekend:. He flew to Dallas with his team on Friday. On Saturday, he was coaching on the sidelines against the Cowboys and losing a 40-34 decision. Then came Christmas Day. “I know a lot of our coaches, myself, I...
Tri-City Herald
A roster reward for Seahawks’ best player recently, kickoff returner Godwin Igwebuike
The Seahawks have rewarded the best player recently with a fuller spot on their team. Seattle signed Godwin Igwebuike off its practice squad to the 53-man active roster Monday, for this weekend’s must-win game against the New York Jets at Lumen Field. That’s after three games of his eye-opening kickoff returns.
Tri-City Herald
Early Christmas Gift: Jaguars Leave Week 16 in 1st-Place in AFC South
Christmas came early for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After their second win in five days on Thursday, the Jaguars got to be home on Christmas Eve as the struggling Tennessee Titans fell to the hapless Houston Texans 19-14. The loss, which is the Titans' fifth in a row, drops them to 7-8.
Tri-City Herald
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Roschon Johnson, RB Texas
The ways the Cleveland Browns offense have changed since Deshaun Watson has taken over the quarterback position raise some interesting questions about running back. Kareem Hunt is almost certainly gone after this year and D'Ernest Johnson is a pending free agent. That could have the Browns in the market for a running back in what projects to be a talented field in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Tri-City Herald
Detroit vs. Everybody: 92 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions
The Detroit Lions are currently 2.5-point road favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are playing hard for their respective coaches, as they look to finish the 2022 season on a bright note. The Lions (7-7) are coming into this week looking to continue their winning ways, having won three...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker: Strong Rookie Season Continues Despite Chiefs Loss
The Seattle Seahawks' second-half slump continued on Christmas Eve, as their 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was their third straight and dropped them to below .500 at 7-8. While their playoff odds diminished even further, there was some positives to take away from Seattle's blowout loss. Namely, the...
Tri-City Herald
Jameson Williams Acknowledges What Everyone Is Saying
The Detroit Lions should look to incorporate one of their rookies just a little more, in their planning efforts, the final two weeks of the NFL regular season. Rookie wideout Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was only targeted once against the Carolina Panthers.
Tri-City Herald
Micah: ‘Grade the Heart!’ What Cowboys Star Says About Dallas - And to Eagles
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons has put into words what he thinks of the two teams that did battle on Christmas Eve, the two teams who might just be the best of the NFC. On his own Cowboys, 40-34 winners over the Eagles on Saturday, he is speaking...
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Updated Playoff Picture
The Miami Dolphins remain likely to make the playoffs even after a fourth consecutive loss, but their slide means they probably can forget about getting anything better than the seventh seed. And that means the idea of being able to get to the fifth seed, which will come with a...
Tri-City Herald
2023 NFL Draft: Byron Young Declares For Draft
A prospect that greatly improved his draft stock this past season, Byron Young, is headed for the NFL. A speed rusher with measurables, if Young becomes a consistent three-down player, his name will be rising up draft boards. Young approached the 2022 season with intent, rounding out his game and...
Comments / 0