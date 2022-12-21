ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tri-City Herald

Pistons Lose A Heartbreaker to the Clippers 142-131

Speechless is the only way you can describe the game. The Pistons were ready to celebrate a victory against the Los Angeles Clippers when their head coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters and opted for his bench in the final four minutes of the game. The Pistons were up fourteen and it was all smiles in Detroit, emphasize the word "was". The Clippers bench came back to tie the game, and then the Clippers starters finished the job. Here are a couple takeaways/thoughts from Monday's game.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Knicks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Sunday afternoon for a special matchup. With Christmas Day here, the Sixers will be just one of ten teams to compete in a primetime game. Entering the game, the Sixers are currently on a roll. After firing up a seven-game homestand a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Clippers: Will Tyrese Maxey Remain Sidelined?

With just one game standing in front of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Christmas Day matchup against the New York Knicks, many hoped to see the Sixers’ third-year guard Tyrese Maxey in action before they head out to Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case. With a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Spread & Over/Under to Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
PORTLAND, OR
Tri-City Herald

Trae Young & Luka Doncic Teammates? Mavs Have Top Betting Odds for Hawks Trade

Although the Dallas Mavericks could, in theory, shock everyone by making an unforeseen splashy trade before the Feb. 9 deadline, it's much more likely that they'll wait for the offseason before potentially pushing all their chips to the middle of the table. This is because, unless tragedy strikes, the Mavs will be conveying their 2023 first-round pick to the New York Knicks during June’s draft — the final pick owed from the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Ruled OUT vs. Detroit Pistons

With Monday night's game vs. the Detroit Pistons being the front half of a back to back, the LA Clippers have chosen to rest Kawhi Leonard with the intention of playing him on Tuesday vs. the Toronto Raptors. Up until this point, the Clippers had been opting to play Leonard vs. the inferior opponent in a back to back set, and rest him against the better team. They will be going against that method here, lining him up to play in front of his former Toronto Raptors fanbase.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Former Hoosier Thomas Bryant Avoids Injury, Will Play Christmas Day for Lakers

Former Indiana standout Thomas Bryant has been playing great for the Los Angeles Lakers lately, and it couldn't have come at a better time. The Lakers are without All-Star center Anthony Davis, who's out with a foot injury, and Bryant has stepped right in and done some big things. He's started the last five games and has been getting big minutes. He's responded, too.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. “We just stayed together. We persevered and came out on top,” Johnson said. “I feel like they are a good team and good teams make runs. We withstood that run and won the game."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tri-City Herald

Nets push winning streak to 9 with 125-117 win over Cavs

The only drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets right now is when they're going to lose again. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 32 points apiece and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to nine games with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

De’Anthony Melton Praised for Defense on Clippers’ Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers’ star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George was sure to issue the Philadelphia 76ers a stiff challenge on Friday night. Through the first half of action, the two helped lead the Clippers on a significant run to garner a lead as high as 20 points early on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Luka Doncic Named NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week

The Dallas Mavericks needed a strong week to get above the .500 mark, and Luka Doncic led the way in getting it done. It has translated to some recognition compared to his other NBA peers. The NBA announced on Monday that Doncic had been named the Western Conference Player of...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Tatum Makes Compelling MVP Case in Celtics’ Christmas Rout

Three thoughts on Boston’s 139–118 Christmas Day drubbing of Milwaukee …. On paper, this was the most compelling game on the NBA calendar: a 1-2 matchup, a possible (probable?) conference finals preview with a pair of MVP candidates in Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo going head-to-head. But a competitive game in the first half quickly turned into a laugher, with Boston outscoring the Bucks 38–25 in the third quarter and Mike Budenholzer waving the white flag with four minutes to play in the fourth.
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Starting Lineups for Hornets at Trail Blazers

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS...
PORTLAND, OR
Tri-City Herald

Detroit vs. Everybody: 92 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions

The Detroit Lions are currently 2.5-point road favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are playing hard for their respective coaches, as they look to finish the 2022 season on a bright note. The Lions (7-7) are coming into this week looking to continue their winning ways, having won three...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed

The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
NASHVILLE, TN

