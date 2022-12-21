Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeawayJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
Related
Tri-City Herald
Pistons Lose A Heartbreaker to the Clippers 142-131
Speechless is the only way you can describe the game. The Pistons were ready to celebrate a victory against the Los Angeles Clippers when their head coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters and opted for his bench in the final four minutes of the game. The Pistons were up fourteen and it was all smiles in Detroit, emphasize the word "was". The Clippers bench came back to tie the game, and then the Clippers starters finished the job. Here are a couple takeaways/thoughts from Monday's game.
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Knicks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Sunday afternoon for a special matchup. With Christmas Day here, the Sixers will be just one of ten teams to compete in a primetime game. Entering the game, the Sixers are currently on a roll. After firing up a seven-game homestand a...
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Clippers: Will Tyrese Maxey Remain Sidelined?
With just one game standing in front of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Christmas Day matchup against the New York Knicks, many hoped to see the Sixers’ third-year guard Tyrese Maxey in action before they head out to Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case. With a...
Tri-City Herald
Spread & Over/Under to Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
Tri-City Herald
Trae Young & Luka Doncic Teammates? Mavs Have Top Betting Odds for Hawks Trade
Although the Dallas Mavericks could, in theory, shock everyone by making an unforeseen splashy trade before the Feb. 9 deadline, it's much more likely that they'll wait for the offseason before potentially pushing all their chips to the middle of the table. This is because, unless tragedy strikes, the Mavs will be conveying their 2023 first-round pick to the New York Knicks during June’s draft — the final pick owed from the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Ruled OUT vs. Detroit Pistons
With Monday night's game vs. the Detroit Pistons being the front half of a back to back, the LA Clippers have chosen to rest Kawhi Leonard with the intention of playing him on Tuesday vs. the Toronto Raptors. Up until this point, the Clippers had been opting to play Leonard vs. the inferior opponent in a back to back set, and rest him against the better team. They will be going against that method here, lining him up to play in front of his former Toronto Raptors fanbase.
Tri-City Herald
Former Hoosier Thomas Bryant Avoids Injury, Will Play Christmas Day for Lakers
Former Indiana standout Thomas Bryant has been playing great for the Los Angeles Lakers lately, and it couldn't have come at a better time. The Lakers are without All-Star center Anthony Davis, who's out with a foot injury, and Bryant has stepped right in and done some big things. He's started the last five games and has been getting big minutes. He's responded, too.
Tri-City Herald
Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122
Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. “We just stayed together. We persevered and came out on top,” Johnson said. “I feel like they are a good team and good teams make runs. We withstood that run and won the game."
Tri-City Herald
Nets push winning streak to 9 with 125-117 win over Cavs
The only drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets right now is when they're going to lose again. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 32 points apiece and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to nine games with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Tri-City Herald
Despite 5 losses in 6 games Seahawks are still in the playoff race--thanks to middling NFC
Yes, they are playing like they are worthy more of a top draft choice than a spot in the playoffs. Yet thanks to their underwhelming conference, the Seahawks could have both — and thus a truly remarkable season. Even after losing for the fifth time in six games on...
Tri-City Herald
De’Anthony Melton Praised for Defense on Clippers’ Paul George
The Los Angeles Clippers’ star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George was sure to issue the Philadelphia 76ers a stiff challenge on Friday night. Through the first half of action, the two helped lead the Clippers on a significant run to garner a lead as high as 20 points early on.
Tri-City Herald
Luka Doncic Named NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week
The Dallas Mavericks needed a strong week to get above the .500 mark, and Luka Doncic led the way in getting it done. It has translated to some recognition compared to his other NBA peers. The NBA announced on Monday that Doncic had been named the Western Conference Player of...
Tri-City Herald
Tatum Makes Compelling MVP Case in Celtics’ Christmas Rout
Three thoughts on Boston’s 139–118 Christmas Day drubbing of Milwaukee …. On paper, this was the most compelling game on the NBA calendar: a 1-2 matchup, a possible (probable?) conference finals preview with a pair of MVP candidates in Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo going head-to-head. But a competitive game in the first half quickly turned into a laugher, with Boston outscoring the Bucks 38–25 in the third quarter and Mike Budenholzer waving the white flag with four minutes to play in the fourth.
Tri-City Herald
Starting Lineups for Hornets at Trail Blazers
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings Open as Underdogs Against Packers in Game With Major Playoff Implications
For a while, it looked like the Vikings-Packers rematch in Green Bay on New Year's Day wouldn't have particularly high stakes. Aaron Rodgers and company lost five in a row earlier this season, falling to 3-6 and then 4-8. Their playoff hopes were resting on extremely thin ice. Well, the...
Tri-City Herald
Micah: ‘Grade the Heart!’ What Cowboys Star Says About Dallas - And to Eagles
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons has put into words what he thinks of the two teams that did battle on Christmas Eve, the two teams who might just be the best of the NFC. On his own Cowboys, 40-34 winners over the Eagles on Saturday, he is speaking...
Tri-City Herald
Detroit vs. Everybody: 92 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions
The Detroit Lions are currently 2.5-point road favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are playing hard for their respective coaches, as they look to finish the 2022 season on a bright note. The Lions (7-7) are coming into this week looking to continue their winning ways, having won three...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
Tri-City Herald
Three Gifts of a Performance on the Defense for the Cleveland Browns Against New Orleans
Cleveland Browns lost their ninth game of the season on a frosty, cold Christmas Eve day yesterday. The New Orleans Saints came to town and played a game that ended up simply being the tail of two halves. Despite the loss, Cleveland had some good moments. On the defense specifically,...
Comments / 0