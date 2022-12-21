Christian Kirk is just taking it one yard at a time. All 12, that is. With 12 more yards, the Jacksonville Jaguars' big free-agent splash will become just the sixth receiver in franchise history to hit 1,000 yards. And with two games left on the schedule, it would take a freak occurrence for Kirk to not join to the exclusive club for the first time in his career, a critical milestone for one of the most important players and voices inside TIAA Bank Field.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO