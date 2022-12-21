ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Monday Injury Report: A New Ailment for Autry

NASHVILLE – Denico Autry made it back on the field Saturday – and made an impact. The defensive lineman/outside linebacker made seven tackles, had one sack, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in the 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans. It was a performance that illustrated how much the Tennessee Titans’ defense missed him while a knee injury kept him on the sidelines for four weeks.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Roschon Johnson, RB Texas

The ways the Cleveland Browns offense have changed since Deshaun Watson has taken over the quarterback position raise some interesting questions about running back. Kareem Hunt is almost certainly gone after this year and D'Ernest Johnson is a pending free agent. That could have the Browns in the market for a running back in what projects to be a talented field in the 2023 NFL Draft.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr

At a time when the Raiders need quarterback Derek Carr to play his best football, he’s playing his worst. And while there are several reasons why Carr has thrown nine interceptions over his past five games and completed just 55 percent or fewer of his passes over his last four, there is no denying the fall-off.
Tri-City Herald

Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim HC After Firing Hackett

On the heels of an embarrassing and ugly Christmas Day loss wherein the Los Angeles Rams dropped a 50-burger on the Denver Broncos, CEO Greg Penner stepped in and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos announced Hackett's dismissal Monday morning. With two games left to be played on the...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

UCLA Football WR/RB Kazmeir Allen Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

The Bruins are losing one of their speediest weapons on the roster. UCLA football wide receiver Kazmeir Allen announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. Allen was the first commit of the Chip Kelly era, choosing to join the program two days after the coach was hired in 2017.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed

The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Odds Hint at Jalen Hurts Return and Nick Sirianni’s Take on Gardner Minshew?

Five days before the Eagles played the Cowboys, oddsmakers had already installed the Cowboys as a 1-point favorite over Philly that rose several points before Jalen Hurts was ruled our 48 hours before the two teams kicked off in AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Speculation was that they knew something about...
Tri-City Herald

Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson

In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Detroit vs. Everybody: 92 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions

The Detroit Lions are currently 2.5-point road favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are playing hard for their respective coaches, as they look to finish the 2022 season on a bright note. The Lions (7-7) are coming into this week looking to continue their winning ways, having won three...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Entire Monday Recap

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders saw their once-promising crash this past weekend as they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now standing at 6-9 this season, the Raiders' NFL Playoffs dream, while not mathematically, theoretically, is dead. Coach Josh McDaniels spoke moments ago after reviewing the film. You can watch the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tri-City Herald

‘You Don’t Just Wake Up and Have 1,000 Yards’: Jaguars’ Christian Kirk Closing In on Milestone

Christian Kirk is just taking it one yard at a time. All 12, that is. With 12 more yards, the Jacksonville Jaguars' big free-agent splash will become just the sixth receiver in franchise history to hit 1,000 yards. And with two games left on the schedule, it would take a freak occurrence for Kirk to not join to the exclusive club for the first time in his career, a critical milestone for one of the most important players and voices inside TIAA Bank Field.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Jim Moore: The Seahawks aren’t that good, but they aren’t that bad, and that’s the problem

The Seahawks have lost five of their last six games and are coming off a two-touchdown defeat to Kansas City but remain surprisingly optimistic about their playoff chances. I get it because they’re mathematically very much alive and their schedule is easier than the Commanders’ and Giants’, the two teams they’re chasing to earn a wild-card berth.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

3 Keys for Browns to Secure Win Against Saints

The New Orleans Saints are visiting the Browns on Christmas Eve for a weather-laden Week 16 matchup. This season, Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has played efficiently while Deshaun Watson is still finding himself with the Browns. These three keys will allow for Browns fans to breathe easy on their Christmas holiday. Lets take a look at the matchup conditions.
ATLANTA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy