Monday Injury Report: A New Ailment for Autry
NASHVILLE – Denico Autry made it back on the field Saturday – and made an impact. The defensive lineman/outside linebacker made seven tackles, had one sack, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in the 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans. It was a performance that illustrated how much the Tennessee Titans’ defense missed him while a knee injury kept him on the sidelines for four weeks.
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Roschon Johnson, RB Texas
The ways the Cleveland Browns offense have changed since Deshaun Watson has taken over the quarterback position raise some interesting questions about running back. Kareem Hunt is almost certainly gone after this year and D'Ernest Johnson is a pending free agent. That could have the Browns in the market for a running back in what projects to be a talented field in the 2023 NFL Draft.
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
At a time when the Raiders need quarterback Derek Carr to play his best football, he’s playing his worst. And while there are several reasons why Carr has thrown nine interceptions over his past five games and completed just 55 percent or fewer of his passes over his last four, there is no denying the fall-off.
Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim HC After Firing Hackett
On the heels of an embarrassing and ugly Christmas Day loss wherein the Los Angeles Rams dropped a 50-burger on the Denver Broncos, CEO Greg Penner stepped in and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos announced Hackett's dismissal Monday morning. With two games left to be played on the...
UCLA Football WR/RB Kazmeir Allen Declares For 2023 NFL Draft
The Bruins are losing one of their speediest weapons on the roster. UCLA football wide receiver Kazmeir Allen announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. Allen was the first commit of the Chip Kelly era, choosing to join the program two days after the coach was hired in 2017.
Nick Sirianni’s Hectic Christmas Weekend Gives Way to Unwelcome Injury News
This was how Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spent his Christmas weekend:. He flew to Dallas with his team on Friday. On Saturday, he was coaching on the sidelines against the Cowboys and losing a 40-34 decision. Then came Christmas Day. “I know a lot of our coaches, myself, I...
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
Odds Hint at Jalen Hurts Return and Nick Sirianni’s Take on Gardner Minshew?
Five days before the Eagles played the Cowboys, oddsmakers had already installed the Cowboys as a 1-point favorite over Philly that rose several points before Jalen Hurts was ruled our 48 hours before the two teams kicked off in AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Speculation was that they knew something about...
A roster reward for Seahawks’ best player recently, kickoff returner Godwin Igwebuike
The Seahawks have rewarded the best player recently with a fuller spot on their team. Seattle signed Godwin Igwebuike off its practice squad to the 53-man active roster Monday, for this weekend’s must-win game against the New York Jets at Lumen Field. That’s after three games of his eye-opening kickoff returns.
Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson
In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
Early Christmas Gift: Jaguars Leave Week 16 in 1st-Place in AFC South
Christmas came early for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After their second win in five days on Thursday, the Jaguars got to be home on Christmas Eve as the struggling Tennessee Titans fell to the hapless Houston Texans 19-14. The loss, which is the Titans' fifth in a row, drops them to 7-8.
Detroit vs. Everybody: 92 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions
The Detroit Lions are currently 2.5-point road favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are playing hard for their respective coaches, as they look to finish the 2022 season on a bright note. The Lions (7-7) are coming into this week looking to continue their winning ways, having won three...
Three Gifts of a Performance on the Defense for the Cleveland Browns Against New Orleans
Cleveland Browns lost their ninth game of the season on a frosty, cold Christmas Eve day yesterday. The New Orleans Saints came to town and played a game that ended up simply being the tail of two halves. Despite the loss, Cleveland had some good moments. On the defense specifically,...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Entire Monday Recap
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders saw their once-promising crash this past weekend as they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now standing at 6-9 this season, the Raiders' NFL Playoffs dream, while not mathematically, theoretically, is dead. Coach Josh McDaniels spoke moments ago after reviewing the film. You can watch the...
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker: Strong Rookie Season Continues Despite Chiefs Loss
The Seattle Seahawks' second-half slump continued on Christmas Eve, as their 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was their third straight and dropped them to below .500 at 7-8. While their playoff odds diminished even further, there was some positives to take away from Seattle's blowout loss. Namely, the...
‘You Don’t Just Wake Up and Have 1,000 Yards’: Jaguars’ Christian Kirk Closing In on Milestone
Christian Kirk is just taking it one yard at a time. All 12, that is. With 12 more yards, the Jacksonville Jaguars' big free-agent splash will become just the sixth receiver in franchise history to hit 1,000 yards. And with two games left on the schedule, it would take a freak occurrence for Kirk to not join to the exclusive club for the first time in his career, a critical milestone for one of the most important players and voices inside TIAA Bank Field.
Despite 5 losses in 6 games Seahawks are still in the playoff race--thanks to middling NFC
Yes, they are playing like they are worthy more of a top draft choice than a spot in the playoffs. Yet thanks to their underwhelming conference, the Seahawks could have both — and thus a truly remarkable season. Even after losing for the fifth time in six games on...
Jim Moore: The Seahawks aren’t that good, but they aren’t that bad, and that’s the problem
The Seahawks have lost five of their last six games and are coming off a two-touchdown defeat to Kansas City but remain surprisingly optimistic about their playoff chances. I get it because they’re mathematically very much alive and their schedule is easier than the Commanders’ and Giants’, the two teams they’re chasing to earn a wild-card berth.
Vikings Open as Underdogs Against Packers in Game With Major Playoff Implications
For a while, it looked like the Vikings-Packers rematch in Green Bay on New Year's Day wouldn't have particularly high stakes. Aaron Rodgers and company lost five in a row earlier this season, falling to 3-6 and then 4-8. Their playoff hopes were resting on extremely thin ice. Well, the...
3 Keys for Browns to Secure Win Against Saints
The New Orleans Saints are visiting the Browns on Christmas Eve for a weather-laden Week 16 matchup. This season, Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has played efficiently while Deshaun Watson is still finding himself with the Browns. These three keys will allow for Browns fans to breathe easy on their Christmas holiday. Lets take a look at the matchup conditions.
