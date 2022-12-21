Read full article on original website
LMPD arrests man for DUI after crashing into utility pole
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man in connection to a crash near Louisville's premiere soccer stadium early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a vehicle collision near Lynn Stadium, according to an LMPD press release. Officers found a vehicle...
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
lakercountry.com
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident
A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
wnky.com
Collisions, traffic backups result in closures on I-65, I-71
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Areas along Interstate 65 southbound in Hart County at the 63 mile marker and Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 62 are shut down at this time. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says I-65 southbound at the 63 mile marker is currently shut down due to multiple collisions.
k105.com
Leitchfield Utilities crew works several hours repairing broken water line in sub-zero temperatures
Utilities workers labored for hours Friday morning in sub-zero temperatures repairing a broken water line in Leitchfield. A Leitchfield Utilities crew was dispatched Friday morning at approximately 1:00 to repair a broken water line near the intersection of North Main Street and Floyd Street. The temperature during this time was...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man charged with murder after woman dies in crash on Floyd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after a woman who was riding in his vehicle died in a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jalen Desean Hoston was charged with murder and driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning, according to LMPD.
wevv.com
Missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana
Death investigation continues into a missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana. Hancock County Sheriff Department announced on social media that Jacobi Gray was found deceased in across the Ohio River in Perry County, Indiana. Perry County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police have joined in the investigation...
k105.com
4 arrested in Hart Co. after multi-agency raid
Four suspects have been arrested after a multi-agency law enforcement raid in Hart County. On Monday afternoon, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant in Canmer, according to Hart County Sheriff Jeff Wilson. While not providing details...
lakercountry.com
Metcalfe nursing home residents transported to Fair Oaks
Several residents from a long-term care facility in Metcalfe County were transported to Fair Oaks Nursing and Rehab in Jamestown on Saturday. According to the Metcalfe Health Care Center, water pipes in the facility froze and broke in multiple parts of the facility, causing administrators to evacuate residents of the facility to Fair Oaks and other facilities in nearby counties.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife accepting Christmas trees for use as fish habitats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The live Christmas tree you may soon be discarding could get new life as a fish habitat. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will take your evergreen tree as long as you remove all the lights and decorations. From Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, you...
WLKY.com
Firefighters work in frigid conditions to control 3 Bullitt County outbuilding fires on Christmas Eve
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Three outbuildings caught on fire in Bullitt County early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Zoneton Fire Protection District. Zoneton firefighters, along with Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolona firefighters, spent over five hours on Saturday battling the three separate fires. "No sooner than we got to...
Wave 3
West Louisville grocery store closes after car crashes into building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A West Louisville grocery store has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building during the winter storm. Black Market KY, located at 2313 West Market St., said the store was hit by a car that slid off the road during the storm on Dec. 22.
Wave 3
Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville animal rescue, pet food bank
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire. What should be one of the happiest day of the year turned into a disaster. A man and his daughter woken up by smoke and flames Christmas morning. Travelers try to leave Louisville after severe winter storm.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile clinic to offer 3 days of service this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A chance to get your pet the health care it needs only takes a $5 deposit. The Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile veterinary clinic, which provides low-cost pet wellness services, is offering three days of service starting Tuesday. There will be vaccines, flea, tick and worm...
Wave 3
LMPD remembers fallen officer Det. Deidre Mengedoht 4 years after her death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department held a memorial Saturday to remember fallen officer Det. Deidre Mengedoht. On Christmas Eve in 2018, Mengedoht was conducting a traffic stop when a former Louisville Metro Sewer District worker slammed his work truck into her unmarked police car.
k105.com
1,700 without power in Grayson County. Warming center open. 5-year-old injured in Morgantown Road crash.
As the temperature in Grayson County drops to -6 degrees as of 8:50 Friday morning, at least 1,700 customers are without power in Grayson County. There is a warm center open at the Old Judicial Building at 125 East White Oak Street. Grayson County Emergency Management Director Tony Willen said...
wevv.com
Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead
A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured. According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.
Wave 3
LMDC notifies 73 people of data security incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections announced Friday that it will mail letters to 73 individuals notifying them of a data security incident involving their personal information. On Nov. 18, 2022, LMDC said an employee had inadvertently made a release log available on the Internet the...
k105.com
Morgantown police find meth, needles near 3 children during traffic stop. Impaired mother arrested.
An allegedly impaired woman has been arrested after Morgantown police found methamphetamine and hypodermic needles in her vehicle, along with the suspect’s three children, during a traffic stop. On Saturday, the Morgantown Police Department was dispatched to I-165 (Natcher Parkway) on the report of a reckless driver. Upon arriving...
