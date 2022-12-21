ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

WHAS11

LMPD arrests man for DUI after crashing into utility pole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man in connection to a crash near Louisville's premiere soccer stadium early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a vehicle collision near Lynn Stadium, according to an LMPD press release. Officers found a vehicle...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident

A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Collisions, traffic backups result in closures on I-65, I-71

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Areas along Interstate 65 southbound in Hart County at the 63 mile marker and Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 62 are shut down at this time. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says I-65 southbound at the 63 mile marker is currently shut down due to multiple collisions.
HART COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man charged with murder after woman dies in crash on Floyd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after a woman who was riding in his vehicle died in a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jalen Desean Hoston was charged with murder and driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning, according to LMPD.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana

Death investigation continues into a missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana. Hancock County Sheriff Department announced on social media that Jacobi Gray was found deceased in across the Ohio River in Perry County, Indiana. Perry County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police have joined in the investigation...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
k105.com

4 arrested in Hart Co. after multi-agency raid

Four suspects have been arrested after a multi-agency law enforcement raid in Hart County. On Monday afternoon, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant in Canmer, according to Hart County Sheriff Jeff Wilson. While not providing details...
HART COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Metcalfe nursing home residents transported to Fair Oaks

Several residents from a long-term care facility in Metcalfe County were transported to Fair Oaks Nursing and Rehab in Jamestown on Saturday. According to the Metcalfe Health Care Center, water pipes in the facility froze and broke in multiple parts of the facility, causing administrators to evacuate residents of the facility to Fair Oaks and other facilities in nearby counties.
JAMESTOWN, KY
wevv.com

Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead

A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured. According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMDC notifies 73 people of data security incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections announced Friday that it will mail letters to 73 individuals notifying them of a data security incident involving their personal information. On Nov. 18, 2022, LMDC said an employee had inadvertently made a release log available on the Internet the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

