NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke and throws TD pass, Commanders trail 49ers 30-20
Carson Wentz is back behind center. After a pair of Taylor Heinicke turnovers in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the 49ers, head coach Ron Rivera has benched Heinicke in favor of Wentz. Per JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Heinicke was “visibly pissed” after talking with Rivera on the...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield and the Rams humiliate Russell Wilson and the Broncos
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson...
NBC Sports
Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: 7-8 is not what we want, but we’re in a championship game next week
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division.
NBC Sports
How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 16 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (12-2) This is such a fascinating game. Can’t wait till 4:25 p.m. Saturday. Mathematically, it’s not even that important for the Eagles. If they win, they lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. If they lose, their chances of securing the top seed go from 97 percent to 96 percent, according to the 538. But whatever the numbers say, it’s the Cowboys. And it’s Christmas Eve. And the Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011. And I’m sure that 51-26 Cowboys win over the Eagles’ backups last January didn’t sit real well with a few people in the organization. The Eagles are going to be the top seed one way or another, but they would love to lock it up this weekend and rest as many people as they can against the Saints and Giants. While the Eagles have been rolling along – five straight wins since their only loss – the Cowboys barely beat the one-win Texans two weeks ago and then blew a 17-point lead in Jacksonville last weekend. I keep coming back to this: Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, and the Eagles will miss him, but to me it’s about the team, and the Eagles have a better team, a better organization, a better culture than the Cowboys. It’s why the Eagles have won 14 playoff games since the mid-1990s and the Cowboys have won three and haven’t gotten to an NFC Championship Game since the days of Emmitt, Troy and Michael. The Cowboys are definitely talented on both sides of the ball. But if it’s Star Power vs. Dawg Mentality, I’m going with Dawg Mentality every time.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh on playoff berth impacting Lamar Jackson plan: Players play when they’re healthy
The Ravens and Bengals are divisional rivals, but the Bengals did their fellow AFC North team a solid on Saturday. Cincinnati’s win over the Patriots assured the Ravens of a playoff berth because the Ravens were able to beat the Falcons 17-9 at home. The win came with Tyler Huntley as quarterback because Lamar Jackson was sidelined for the third straight week with a knee injury and head coach John Harbaugh was asked after the game whether sewing up a postseason spot will change the team’s plans for Jackson.
NBC Sports
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games
The Denver Broncos are making another head coaching change. Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday, just 15 games after taking over as coach. The Broncos are 4-11 after a demoralizing 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day. Senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will take over as interim head coach,...
NBC Sports
Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after game
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after their teams met on Christmas Day. Video taken after the game shows players on both teams shaking hands and hugging, but Gregory getting in Aboushi’s face. As Aboushi turned away from Gregory to shake hands with Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory swung at Aboushi and hit him in the head. Aboushi returned with a punch of his own. Other players then stepped between them. Both Gregory and Aboushi were wearing their helmets and neither appeared to be injured.
NBC Sports
Monday Night Football: Matt Ryan officially a healthy scratch
The Colts will start their third quarterback of the season and their seventh since the start of the 2019 season when Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired. Nick Foles gets the nod on Monday Night Football, the sixth team for whom the quarterback has made at least one start. Sam Ehlinger, who...
NBC Sports
Mac Jones: Low hit on Eli Apple just part of the game, no intent to injure
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addressed his low hit on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple on Monday. Jones threw his body at Apple’s legs while Apple was chasing after Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in an attempt to stop Thornton from reaching Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt after Pratt recovered an apparent fumble. The play was ultimately called an incomplete pass.
NBC Sports
Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season
SANTA CLARA — With each game Brock Purdy plays, it becomes easier and easier to envision him as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, isn't going there. Not yet, anyway. “I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday...
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back
The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
NBC Sports
How Shanahan hilariously used Deebo to fire up McCloud's TD
Kyle Shanahan asked Ray-Ray McCloud to do his best Deebo Samuel impression on Saturday -- and he delivered. As Samuel recovers from a sprained knee and ankle, Shanahan called a Samuel play for McCloud and the 26-year-old made the most of it in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: One big failure wrecked winnable game
The Eagles utterly fell apart on Saturday in Dallas, losing a perfectly winnable game despite missing the leading MVP candidate. If you'd told any Eagles fans that they'd torment the Cowboys for 58 minutes before losing a close one, they probably would've taken that result. But this game was right...
NBC Sports
Derwin James ejected from MNF for vicious hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin
Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin. In the second quarter, Colts quarterback Nick Foles floated a pass to Dulin in the flat. Before Dulin could turn upfield, James came flying in and led with his helmet as he delivered a shot to Dulin's head to break up the pass.
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
NBC Sports
Whitner argues 49ers are Purdy's team even if Jimmy G returns
Should Jimmy Garoppolo recover from his broken foot while the 49ers still are in the playoffs, would the veteran quarterback take back the reins from rookie Brock Purdy?. NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner says no way. "Word on the street is Jimmy Garoppolo's about to get out of a...
NBC Sports
Tyler Higbee on Baker Mayfield: He belongs in this league and proved it Sunday
Baker Mayfield‘s time with the Panthers was a bust in 2022, but he’s ending the year on a high note. Mayfield set a franchise record for completion percentage in a game during their 51-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday and he’s won two of the three games he’s played since joining the Rams as a waiver claim. Despite not having much time to learn the offense, Mayfield went 24-of-28 for 230 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Tyler Higbee while leading an offense that never punted.
