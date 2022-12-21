ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Festive Holiday Sipping with the French 75

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Serving up a holiday cocktail that’s Eat Fit and zero proof offers something for everyone, whether guests are dialing back their sugar intake or looking for zero proof alternatives.

The French 75, featured in Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails , is incredible simple – and versatile. Muddle and garnish with berries for a beautiful red hue, and try my favorite holiday garnish of miniature ‘trees’ with raspberries with a little sprig of rosemary tucked in.

Look for Craft in retailers in November; visit www.CraftZeroProof.com to order, and for a full list of retailers.

The French 75 was named after the French 75-millimeter field gun celebrated for its rapid-fire power. The original, made with cognac — and even its lighter gin-based sister — is a wickedly powerful concoction. This zero proof version maintains the respect of the original’s potency without knocking you out.

French 75 | The Eat Fit Collection

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce zero proof gin
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon Eat Fit Simple Syrup (recipe on page x)
  • Ice
  • 4 ounces zero proof sparkling wine
  • Lemon swath, expressed, for garnish

Instructions:

Combine gin, lemon juice and Eat Fit Simple Syrup in a small shaker tin filled with ice. Shake and double strain into a tall champagne flute. Top with zero proof sparkling wine and garnish with expressed lemon swath.

PRO TIP // The lemon juice really fizzes up the sparkling wine. Tilt the champagne flute as you pour the sparkling wine to keep it from overflowing.

25 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 0 sodium, 6 grams net carbs, 0 fiber, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 0 protein

GF, Vegan, Low Carb

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com , and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here .

WGNO

WGNO

