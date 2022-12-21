Read full article on original website
Viby Library and Culture House // Christensen & Co Architects
Text description provided by the architects. The small town of Viby in Denmark has a brand new culture house and library – a new living room for the town. The overall architectural concept of the culture house is that the building is a place for lingering and staying, as well as a short-cut permeating the urban space of the town.
Future Fest: Hend Almatrouk on Organizing Chaos and Dwelling Design in Desert Cities
As the MEA region experienced rapid growth, demographic pressure on urban areas has sometimes led to degradation of the urban fabrics. Cookie-cutter housing buildings and a car-driven, emptied public space present serious challenges to the resilience of urban communities and individual well-being in these cities. How can a dwelling create a protected environment while expanding to outdoor areas in the desert climate? How can design potentiate inner well-being while simultaneously contributing to inequalities mitigation and a qualified cityscape?
Chapter and Verse Hotel // New Practice Studio
Located on a peninsula in the historic town of Wuzhen, Chapter and Verse hotel is conceived as a creative retreat that celebrates the local spatial tradition. Inspired by the local architectural context of residences built above waterways, the design of the hotel centers around an atrium with a series of floating bridges that connect guestrooms to the public space.
Hexagonal nursing facility // Ogino Takamitsu Atelier
We have created a place where people with physical disabilities have the capacity and centripetal force to lead a calm nursing life.It is a nursing facility that is responsible for local nursing.The hexagonal architecture has a radial arrangement of rooms centered on the hall, providing a floor plan with centripetal properties.
