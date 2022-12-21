Read full article on original website
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on...
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chill Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas.exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at...
Severe Weather for Christmas Weekend
The region is expecting some severe weather going into the Christmas weekend. In Pennsylvania McKean, Potter, Warren, Elk, and Cameron Counties will be under a High Wind Watch starting tomorrow morning and a Wind Chill Watch starting tomorrow afternoon. Resulting wind chills could be as low as 30 below, which can cause frostbite in under 30 minutes.
Wintry Weather Barrels In For Friday Morning
Overnight rain turned into snow early Friday morning causing dangerous driving conditions. Crews had their hands full as temperatures dropped dramatically, meaning wet roadways soon turned icy. In addition to the snow and cold temperatures, wind is also going to be a factor through the weekend according to AccuWeather meteorologist...
Frigid winter storm arrives in region — speed limits reduced, schools closed
PennDOT reduced speed limits on several roadways in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday morning as a weather front approached from the west, bringing a rapid drop in temperatures, which are expected to turn slick surfaces icy as rain transitions to snow. As of 6 a.m., speeds were reduced to 45 mph...
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
High winds cause trees to fall on mobile home
High winds uprooted a pair of trees at the Woodhaven Trailer Park in Erie. As you can see from the above video, the trees landed on top of a nearby mobile home. There is no word at this time on whether or not anyone was injured.
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
Winter Storm Approaches the Valley
A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
Tips for staying safe in case of extended power outage during winter storm
PITTSBURGH — Several people were at Ace Hardware Thursday in Wexford, making preparations ahead of Friday’s storm. “We are so busy. People are prepping, getting ready for the holidays and for an ice storm. It’s crazy,” said the Ace Hardware Wexford owner, Laurie Luitgaarden. “I fueled...
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerously Cold Winds Possible for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dangerously cold winds are possible. The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Wind Chill Watch in effect from...
Wegmans and Tops to close all stores through Dec. 26 due to winter storm
Wegmans and Tops announced it will close all stores located in Erie and Niagara County Friday due to the winter storm.
Two-car Crash on Allegheny Blvd. Near Giant Eagle
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash with heavy damage near Giant Eagle on Allegheny Blvd. today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 2:16 p.m. The caller reported two vehicles involved in a crash at the stoplight at the intersection of Allegheny Blvd. and the entrance to the Giant Eagle/Rural King shopping center.
Child, 9, dies in early morning car accident in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie family is dealing with a tragedy this holiday season after a 9-year-old was killed in an early morning accident. The two-vehicle accident took place early Thursday morning around 5 a.m. at West 12th and Pittsburgh Ave. in Millcreek Township, Erie County. Two other people were also injured in that crash and […]
Large winter storm will affect the area Thursday into the Christmas weekend
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Wintertime arrives at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, and Mother Nature will make sure we get a good taste of winter fury later this week. A major winter storm will develop in the Midwest, then combine with another storm coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The Midwest storm will provide the cold and wind, while the gulf storm will provide the moisture to give us a good hit of winter here in the Erie region.
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
Man dies after being hit by car in Lawrence County
Police said that the victim was laying on the roadway
School Closings and Delays for Friday, December 23, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Butler Co. Community College-All Locations – no classes; all activities canceled. Clarion-Limestone Area School District. Keystone School District. North Clarion County School District.
Holiday storm coming Friday through Sunday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A white Christmas will not just be a dream this year. Here’s some preliminary information on the strong storm that will affect our area over the weekend. It a “Trifecta” — wind, cold & snow. It’s too early to tell amounts, but it will be plowable snow and roads will get snow covered […]
SPONSORED: Shop Venango County Co-Op For All of Your Last-Minute Gifts
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Are you still searching for the perfect last-minute gift? Stop by Venango County Co-Op for all your last-minute gift ideas. Venango County Co-Op is located in the former Sears building of the Cranberry Mall. The Co-Op has over 40 locally owned small businesses all under one roof.
