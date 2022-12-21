ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society

By Erica Rivera
DogTime
DogTime
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5chc_0jpxecnW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Gwhg_0jpxecnW00

Photo Credit: DanBrandenburg / Getty Images

Dozens of dogs and puppies are preparing to find their forever homes at the Wisconsin Humane Society today. Volunteers rescued them from commercial breeding facilities in the South on Friday, Dec. 16.

A Huge Rescue Mission

Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove all the way down to Missouri to recoup the pups. They were surrendered to National Mill Dog Rescue . The organizations worked in partnership with the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Together, they transported the pups to safety at shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee.

In total, volunteers saved 32 dogs from large-scale, commercial breeders across several Southern states.

National Mill Dog Rescue reported that it has seen a drastic increase in canine surrenders this year. The organization focuses on rescuing dogs from facilities such as those where volunteers found these pups. National Mill Dog Rescue also informs the public about the difficult truths surrounding breeding facilities.

“We are very grateful for this new partnership with the National Mill Dog Rescue, and with support from the BISSELL Pet Foundation, this opportunity was made possible,” said Alison Fotsch Kleibor, president and CEO of WHS, in a press release . “These dogs’ lives have been transformed because of this unique program, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Dogs Preparing for Adoption

The Wisconsin Humane Society is planning to examine the dogs for medical problems. They’ll then provide vaccinations, spay or neuter them if needed, and microchip them. The pooches will also meet with behavior staff before the society can deem them ready for adoption. Some will be ready to find their forever homes as soon as this week. Consequently, the society is on the look-out for potential families. But others will need more intensive veterinary care or behavioral help before they can be eligible for adoption.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation works tirelessly to provide lifesaving solutions for homeless pets and the shelter teams caring for them,” Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said in a press release. “The excitement of receiving these dogs will bring families into the shelter that may not have considered adoption before, giving all pets in their care a chance to be considered. We are committed to continuing this work to support National Mill Dog Rescue’s efforts.”

Do you want to help the WHS? It’s asking for support in the following ways:

Adopt: There are many “awesome animals” available at WHS right now. Check out their profiles, the adoption process, locations, and hours at www.wihumane.org/adopt

Foster: Fostering helps restore dogs to health faster. It allows shelters to assist other animals in need, too. WHS has an orientation video available for those interested in fostering pups. You can also sign up for the Rachael Ray Nutrish ® Foster Program here: www.wihumane.org/foster/apply

Donate: Financial gifts of any size allow WHS to care for these and other animals. To donate, visit www.wihumane.org/donate .

The post Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 9

nan lee
5d ago

praise God will pray that they may find forever homes

Reply
12
Related
Field & Stream

Wisconsin House Cat Brings Home the Head of an Alligator

A 2-year-old black cat in Wisconsin recently did something most human hunters can relate to; it brought its bounty back home to impress the family. Owner Wendy Wiesehuegel, who lives on the shores of Lake Keesus in Waukesha County, a half hour northwest of Milwaukee, was more than impressed—she was shocked. Her cat, Burnt Toast, had dragged in an alligator head.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms

For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBKO

14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A high school student from Wisconsin died of complications caused by a mix of influenza A and Strep B. According to the Howard-Suamico School District, 14-year-old Ava Schmidt died Wednesday. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School. Ava is the second pediatric...
HOWARD, WI
seehafernews.com

Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service

With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
GREEN BAY, WI
DogTime

Elderly Dog Named Elf Finally Finds Forever Home in California Just in Time for Christmas

This year, an elderly dog festively named Elf is getting the very best Christmas present imaginable: a forever home. Elderly Dog Overlooked The almost 11-year-old pup has come a long way since last June, when he first arrived at the Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles from unknown origins. At that time, he was […] The post Elderly Dog Named Elf Finally Finds Forever Home in California Just in Time for Christmas appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Humane Society welcomes rescue dogs from South

MILWAUKEE - More than two dozen dogs and puppies surrendered from commercial breeding facilities throughout the South arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) on Friday, Dec. 16. WHS volunteers drove to Missouri to transport the dogs. This was facilitated by the BISSELL Pet Foundation in partnership with the National...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Scam-Avoidance Warning Fatigue Mounts During Holidays

Holiday shoppers in Wisconsin and elsewhere are starting to face a time crunch in wrapping up their gift lists. As they rush to the stores or sift through online platforms, fraud experts warn about ignoring red flags for scams. This time of year is associated with warnings about fraud scenarios...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

News We Loved in 2022

MILWAUKEE — We know a lot of news is sad and depressing, but we found some stories that made us gasp in awe, smile and laugh this year. Here are five of the stories we loved in 2022 from southeast Wisconsin:. Grafton woman meets siblings after decades apart.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fond du Lac woman named new Miss Wisconsin 2022

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — There is officially a new Miss Wisconsin 2022, the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced Monday. Kylene Spanbauer, who was named first runner-up at the Miss Wisconsin 2022 competition in June, will now hold the crown after the winner, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023. RELATED: A Badger wins the crown: Students and professors share...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Queering the family farm: Despite obstacles, LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Midwest

By Bennet Goldstein  Wisconsin Watch  Shannon and Eve Mingalone avow that their farmers market booth is “very gay.”  They hang strings of pride flags and sell rainbow stickers to help pay for gender-affirming care, like hormone replacement therapy, for Eve.  Sometimes, when parents and their teenagers pass the booth, the adults glance, then speed ahead. The kids pause for a...
WISCONSIN STATE
wapl.com

Rick and Cutter’s Christmas in Wisconsin [AUDIO]

Here is some rhyming and caterwauling from Rick and Cutter that celebrates the Christmas traditions that are unique to us here in Wisconsin. What they lack in talent, they make up for with enthusiasm! So, bring a dish to pass! Hang a pickle on the tree! Grab yourself a glass of brandy slush and give a listen! Oh, and have a VERY MERRY Wisconsin Christmas!!!
WISCONSIN STATE
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy