Dozens of Dogs Saved From Southern Breeding Facilities Arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society

Dozens of dogs and puppies are preparing to find their forever homes at the Wisconsin Humane Society today. Volunteers rescued them from commercial breeding facilities in the South on Friday, Dec. 16.

A Huge Rescue Mission

Wisconsin Humane Society volunteers drove all the way down to Missouri to recoup the pups. They were surrendered to National Mill Dog Rescue . The organizations worked in partnership with the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Together, they transported the pups to safety at shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee.

In total, volunteers saved 32 dogs from large-scale, commercial breeders across several Southern states.

National Mill Dog Rescue reported that it has seen a drastic increase in canine surrenders this year. The organization focuses on rescuing dogs from facilities such as those where volunteers found these pups. National Mill Dog Rescue also informs the public about the difficult truths surrounding breeding facilities.

“We are very grateful for this new partnership with the National Mill Dog Rescue, and with support from the BISSELL Pet Foundation, this opportunity was made possible,” said Alison Fotsch Kleibor, president and CEO of WHS, in a press release . “These dogs’ lives have been transformed because of this unique program, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Dogs Preparing for Adoption

The Wisconsin Humane Society is planning to examine the dogs for medical problems. They’ll then provide vaccinations, spay or neuter them if needed, and microchip them. The pooches will also meet with behavior staff before the society can deem them ready for adoption. Some will be ready to find their forever homes as soon as this week. Consequently, the society is on the look-out for potential families. But others will need more intensive veterinary care or behavioral help before they can be eligible for adoption.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation works tirelessly to provide lifesaving solutions for homeless pets and the shelter teams caring for them,” Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said in a press release. “The excitement of receiving these dogs will bring families into the shelter that may not have considered adoption before, giving all pets in their care a chance to be considered. We are committed to continuing this work to support National Mill Dog Rescue’s efforts.”

Do you want to help the WHS? It’s asking for support in the following ways:

Adopt: There are many “awesome animals” available at WHS right now. Check out their profiles, the adoption process, locations, and hours at www.wihumane.org/adopt

Foster: Fostering helps restore dogs to health faster. It allows shelters to assist other animals in need, too. WHS has an orientation video available for those interested in fostering pups. You can also sign up for the Rachael Ray Nutrish ® Foster Program here: www.wihumane.org/foster/apply

Donate: Financial gifts of any size allow WHS to care for these and other animals. To donate, visit www.wihumane.org/donate .

