Norwalk, CT

News 12

FDNY: Fire destroys Brooklyn family home the day after Christmas

A Brooklyn family is now without a home after a fire tore through their house on East 63rd Street. Firefighter responded to the fire call at 7:45 a.m. It took more than 100 firefighters to get the inferno under control. A woman told News 12 the home was her parent's...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Ridgefield woman arrested for DUI operating without license at Cider Mill School

A woman from Ridgefield was arrested and charged for a DUI and operating a vehicle without a license at Cider Mill School. On Dec. 22, Wilton police say they responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Cider Mill School on 240 School Road. While en route, officers were advised that she was seen getting into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

