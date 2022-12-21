Read full article on original website
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
Warming centers stay open for homeless individuals, families on Christmas
Families were able to come to Alpha Community Services YMCA in Bridgeport, while individuals who are homeless can go to an alternate warming center at 650 Park Avenue.
Norwalk homeless man says his community is his Christmas miracle
Dozens of strangers helped a homeless man in Norwalk find warmth, food and shelter this holiday.
Residents gather for Christmas morning Mass in Huntington
Hundreds of residents gathered Sunday morning attending Christmas Mass with their families at the Church of St. Patrick in Huntington.
News 12
Bridgeport woman holds holiday food, clothing and gift giveaway for community that helped her after housefire
A Bridgeport woman whose house burned down more than a decade ago is paying it forward this holiday season with a giveaway for the community that helped her rebuild. “God has really blessed me since I've been here,” said Hollister Avenue resident Gloria Brown. Over a decade ago, the...
Bridgeport woman gives back to families in need
A Bridgeport woman is paying it forward this holiday season for people in the city's East End neighborhood.
Bronx family says they've had no hot water at NYCHA apartment for 18 months
George, a resident of the NYCHA complex at 1372 Washington Ave., says it takes his family of four small children four hours to shower since they don’t have access to running hot water.
Residents gather for Christmas Eve Mass in Yonkers
Hundreds of the Catholic faithful gathered at St. John the Baptist Parish in Yonkers for Christmas Eve mass.
Firefighter dies from injuries sustained during North Haven house fire
Firefighter Matthias Wirtz, 46, was working outside the building when he was injured by the fire.
Facebook post to find sleeping bag for Norwalk homeless man leads to $2K in donations
A homeless man in Norwalk is calling the community around him a "Christmas Miracle" after a Facebook post led to thousands of dollars in donations.
Bridgeport mom honors son with toy giveaway to fellow special needs kids
Isabell Richardson, the founder of Aaron's Journey, a nonprofit group that created Bridgeport's first playground for kids with and without disabilities.
News 12
FDNY: Fire destroys Brooklyn family home the day after Christmas
A Brooklyn family is now without a home after a fire tore through their house on East 63rd Street. Firefighter responded to the fire call at 7:45 a.m. It took more than 100 firefighters to get the inferno under control. A woman told News 12 the home was her parent's...
Grandmother crashes car into Elizabeth home kitchen
The fire department says that when they arrived, nearby neighbors were tending to the grandmother, whose Honda CR-V ended up in the neighbor’s kitchen.
News 12
NYPD: Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing of Rockland doctor, slew of other NYC attacks
Police arrested a suspect in connection to the brutal stabbing of a Rockland County doctor, and investigators say the suspect is linked to several other killings. The NYPD arrested 35-year-old Roland Codrington in the Bronx this weekend and charged him with murder for the death of 60-year-old Bruce Maurice Henry.
Brooklyn residents enjoy Chinese food on Christmas Day
Families filled the Han Dynasty in Downtown Brooklyn on Christmas Day.
News 12
Police: Ridgefield woman arrested for DUI operating without license at Cider Mill School
A woman from Ridgefield was arrested and charged for a DUI and operating a vehicle without a license at Cider Mill School. On Dec. 22, Wilton police say they responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Cider Mill School on 240 School Road. While en route, officers were advised that she was seen getting into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.
FDNY: 3 injured in apartment fire in the Longwood section of the Bronx
The FDNYS says the fire started around 7p.m. at at 651 Southern Blvd.
Several LI communities in cleanup mode following storm surge
Villages like Island Park were underwater from the storm’s surge, causing plenty of damage.
Police: No evidence of shots fired during fight at Roosevelt Field Mall food court
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says officers have been and will continue to remain at the mall to ensure the safety of all shoppers during the holiday season.
Rockland County man fatally stabbed in NYC park identified
The doctor lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
Fire officials: 1 person critically injured, several others injured in Hempstead blaze
They say the fire started on the second floor of the Hayse House apartment building on Sealey Avenue just after 12 p.m.
