CS:GO stuck on Initializing World [Working fix]
According to some gamers, Counter-Strike is not loading properly. It gets stuck on the loading screen and just doesn’t seem to move ahead. As per some other reports, the game crashes a minute or two after being stuck on Initializing World screen. The popularity of this game has made this issue even more of a matter of concern. That is why, in this post, we are going to see what you can do if CS:GO is stuck on the Initializing World screen.
How to check if your Graphics Card is working or not working?
A Graphics Card is essential hardware when it comes to gaming. Apart from gaming, a heavy-duty graphics card is also required for other purposes, like interior designing, Photoshop, video editing, etc. If your graphics card stops performing properly, you will experience issues with video games and other software which you use to perform graphics work. However, the same issues can be triggered due to other causes. Hence, before reaching any conclusion, it is necessary to check if the issue is occurring due to the GPU or not. In this article, we will talk about how to know if your graphics card is faulty.
Failed to load PDF document in Chrome [Fix]
For some PC users, you may get the Failed to load PDF document error message when you try using the built-in PDF Viewer to open a PDF document in Google Chrome on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. If you have encountered a similar issue, then this post is for you! In this post, we offer suggestions that can help you resolve the issue.
Fix COD Dev Error 6032 on Xbox and PC
COD is one of the most popular games, it has not just one version but there are various COD versions downloaded and played religiously. However, a lot of these gamers have started complaining about weird issues. As per the reports, COD Dev Error 6032 keeps popping up every time the user tries to launch the game. In this post, we are going to talk about the same and see what you can do to resolve the issue.
An error occurred trying to connect to the WSUS server
Windows Server Update Service (WSUS) handles the distribution of updates that are released by Microsoft Updates to computers on a network. It is a Windows service that will manage and deploy the updates, patches, and hotfixes for the Windows server and client operating system. However, some users complained that an error occurred when trying to connect to the WSUS server. This could occur due to several reasons. In this article, you will know how to fix this problem. Following is the exact error message users see.
Fix Xbox Payment Error Code 80169D3
It’s pretty annoying when you are set to download a game and pay for it but encounter the error code 80169D3A on your Xbox. The error on the payment sure does not let you complete your purchase, thus stopping you from getting the game. The error can have multiple reasons, an outstanding balance, incorrect billing information, a different region’s PayPal account, or unverified digital codes. We have covered you all with how you can fix it!
How to install Fedora on Oracle VM VirtualBox
Fedora is a Linux Operating System that is very useful for software developers, cloud engineers, and tech enthusiasts in general. Even though you can install Fedora alongside your current operating system, it makes more sense to create a virtual machine and install Fedora on it. In this post, we are going to do the same using one of the best VM tools, Oracle VM VirtualBox. So, if you want to install Fedora on Oracle VM VirtualBox, this guide is for you.
How to create a Picture-in-Picture effect in Photoshop
Photoshop is a Photographer’s best friend. Other than the camera, Photoshop is the next best thing. Photoshop can be used to correct, enhance or add elements to a photo. Today we will look at how to create a Picture-in-Picture effect in Photoshop. Creating the photo-in-photo effect with Photoshop will...
How to create animated banners in Windows 11/10?
Do you want to animate your banners? An animated banner is basically an online advertisement element that contains a moving sequence of images, animation, text, and other interactive objects. It is used for the promotion of a brand, company, or business amongst users. It is a powerful tool to generate awareness about your business in the online world. Now, if you want to make animated banners for free on your Windows PC, this post will interest you. Here, we will discuss multiple methods to design animated banners without paying a penny.
How to change Point of Rotation of Objects in Photoshop
Photoshop is a versatile raster graphic software from Adobe. They seem to have thought about everything that a designer would need. Every designer at some point will need to rotate an object in their artwork. While rotation can be done by using the angles in Edit then Transform then Rotate (choose angle and direction). Sometimes the rotation just needs to be between these angles and the rotation may not be very big. Maybe you just need to rotate around an object.
Type of Smart Objects in Photoshop and how to use them
Photoshop has tools and features that can make your work easier and more interesting. One feature of Photoshop is the Smart objects. You may be wondering what are Smart Objects in Photoshop. After learning about Smart objects, you will want to use them all the while. Smart objects in Photoshop...
What is Hard Faults Per Second and How do you reduce them?
Hard Faults are an accepted component of how contemporary computers analyze storage-related information. In cases where a memory block is obtained from the Page File (Virtual Memory) rather than the physical memory (RAM), a hard fault occurs. As a result, Hard Faults should not be regarded as error situations. A high number of hard faults, on the other hand, is frequently an indication that the system in issue needs extra physical memory (RAM). In this post, we are going to discuss what is Hard Faults Per Second and how you reduce them.
When did I buy my laptop? How to find purchase date?
If you want to know how old your laptop is or when did you buy it, then read this post. While using a laptop for quite some time, you may ask yourself how long it has been since you bought the laptop. Or at some point in time, you may want an upgrade to meet the latest hardware requirement. Whether you’re planning to buy a new laptop or simply want to know if the existing laptop is under warranty, knowing the exact age of your laptop is important.
How to create Spiral Text effect in Illustrator
Illustrator is a vector graphic software from Adobe, that has many tools and features that can be used to create unique artwork. In this post we will show you how to create a Spiral Text effect, that can be used for logo creation, decoration and so much more. How to...
How to use the Straighten tool in Photoshop
The photographer’s best friend after the camera is photo editing software. The photo may look lovely when you aim and shoot but when you download it on the computer, there may be things that need fixing. One thing that may be off is the straightness of the Photo. You may not be able to go and retake the photo so the next best thing is to use software to fix the issue. Photoshop offers lots of tools and features that can be used to correct problems with photos. In this post,we will show you how to use the Straighten tool in Photoshop.
