The photographer’s best friend after the camera is photo editing software. The photo may look lovely when you aim and shoot but when you download it on the computer, there may be things that need fixing. One thing that may be off is the straightness of the Photo. You may not be able to go and retake the photo so the next best thing is to use software to fix the issue. Photoshop offers lots of tools and features that can be used to correct problems with photos. In this post,we will show you how to use the Straighten tool in Photoshop.

2 DAYS AGO