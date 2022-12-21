Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
Related
brooklynsportsworld.com
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places
Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Allentown
Allentown might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Allentown.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA
Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
Scranton Prep’s London Montgomery officially signs with Penn State football
At the start of the early signing period, London Montgomery of Scranton Prep was one of 22 student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent to join the Penn State football program. A standout running back, Montgomery missed his senior season due to injury but rushed for 2,356 yards and 36 touchdowns with the Cavaliers in […]
Albany, Bronx men get 10 years for drug convictions
An Albany man and Bronx man were each sentenced to 10-years in prison on Thursday for conspiracy to distribute drugs. Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty prior to their sentencing.
Two teens shot in separate NYC incidents in broad daylight: NYPD
Two teenagers were shot in separate broad-daylight bursts of gun violence in Harlem and Brooklyn on Thursday, cops said. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the right leg at noon while standing in front of the Transfiguration Lutheran Church on 126th Street near Lenox Boulevard, cops said. Two suspects fled in an unknown direction after the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if the teen was targeted, cops said. One shell casing was recovered on the scene. About an hour later, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and leg on Sutter Avenue near Crescent Street in East New York by a gunman described as wearing all black, cops said. The teen was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. Two shell casings were recovered at the scene, cops said.
Man shot by NYC MTA worker was ticked off over spurned fist-bump, sources say
The 39-year-old straphanger who was shot by an MTA worker in Brooklyn on Tuesday night was allegedly angry that the transit employee blew him off when he tried to fist-bump, sources said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. at the Brooklyn R train station when Renaldo Gurrier tried to make the hand gesture to one of a pair of MTA workers, but the employee refused over COVID concerns, police sources said. Gurrier allegedly followed the men onto an R train, threatening to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press briefing about the incident at...
24hip-hop.com
Teflonfrm1200 Taking Over Jersey With His Drill Rap
Teflonfrm1200 is a Drill/Rap musician hailing from Hillside, New Jersey. He makes his own take of Jersey drill music that inspires others to not switch up their sound and to stick with what they got. His music is distinctive and different from other artists, and it makes the listener stay tuned in and hyped. He has released many singles which have gained thousands of streams on Spotify alone, and continues to make the best quality music possible.
NBC Philadelphia
U.S. Marshals Arrest Man Accused of Shooting PPA Worker and NY Gas Station Attendant
U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker as well as a New York gas station attendant. Termaine Saulsbury, 39, of Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday along the 5500 block of Girard Avenue, police said. Saulsbury allegedly shot Zulfigar Alvi in the Bronx on Nov....
Suspect In NYC Aspiring Rapper’s Death Apprehended After Going Into Hiding
A dangerous man suspected of killing an aspiring rapper is now behind bars after going on the run for almost a month. As reported by the Daily News a man named Osvaldo Marrero is now under arrest for allegedly ending the life of another man who had dreams of being a rapper. According to prosecutors, […] The post Suspect In NYC Aspiring Rapper’s Death Apprehended After Going Into Hiding appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CNBC
Marijuana's black market is undercutting legal businesses
Legal weed markets across the country are struggling to compete with nontaxed, illicit businesses, where consumers get better deals, despite potential health risks. In New York City, crackdowns are beginning to contain the "tens of thousands" illicit businesses contending with the state's newly launched legal market. Cannabis company executives are...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Custodian takes student's wallet, uses debit card to buy gas, lottery tickets
POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a custodian took a student's wallet and then used a debit card from the wallet at a nearby gas station. Galvin Dudley, 45, of Henryville, is charged with access device fraud, possession of an instrument of crime, theft of property lost or misplaced, theft of movable property, and receiving stolen property.
Comments / 0