Scranton, PA

brooklynsportsworld.com

Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places

Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
CHATHAM, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA

Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
New York Post

Two teens shot in separate NYC incidents in broad daylight: NYPD

Two teenagers were shot in separate broad-daylight bursts of gun violence in Harlem and Brooklyn on Thursday, cops said. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the right leg at noon while standing in front of the Transfiguration Lutheran Church on 126th Street near Lenox Boulevard, cops said. Two suspects fled in an unknown direction after the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if the teen was targeted, cops said. One shell casing was recovered on the scene. About an hour later, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and leg on Sutter Avenue near Crescent Street in East New York by a gunman described as wearing all black, cops said. The teen was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. Two shell casings were recovered at the scene, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Man shot by NYC MTA worker was ticked off over spurned fist-bump, sources say

The 39-year-old straphanger who was shot by an MTA worker in Brooklyn on Tuesday night was allegedly angry that the transit employee blew him off when he tried to fist-bump, sources said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. at the Brooklyn R train station when Renaldo Gurrier tried to make the hand gesture to one of a pair of MTA workers, but the employee refused over COVID concerns, police sources said. Gurrier allegedly followed the men onto an R train, threatening to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press briefing about the incident at...
BROOKLYN, NY
24hip-hop.com

Teflonfrm1200 Taking Over Jersey With His Drill Rap

Teflonfrm1200 is a Drill/Rap musician hailing from Hillside, New Jersey. He makes his own take of Jersey drill music that inspires others to not switch up their sound and to stick with what they got. His music is distinctive and different from other artists, and it makes the listener stay tuned in and hyped. He has released many singles which have gained thousands of streams on Spotify alone, and continues to make the best quality music possible.
HILLSIDE, NJ
HipHopWired

Suspect In NYC Aspiring Rapper’s Death Apprehended After Going Into Hiding

A dangerous man suspected of killing an aspiring rapper is now behind bars after going on the run for almost a month. As reported by the Daily News a man named Osvaldo Marrero is now under arrest for allegedly ending the life of another man who had dreams of being a rapper. According to prosecutors, […] The post Suspect In NYC Aspiring Rapper’s Death Apprehended After Going Into Hiding appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Marijuana's black market is undercutting legal businesses

Legal weed markets across the country are struggling to compete with nontaxed, illicit businesses, where consumers get better deals, despite potential health risks. In New York City, crackdowns are beginning to contain the "tens of thousands" illicit businesses contending with the state's newly launched legal market. Cannabis company executives are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

