ledinside.com
“Sense the next” – at CES 2023 ams OSRAM shows how its latest advanced optical technology helps address global challenges
Company to showcase how optical technology is advancing safety, health and comfort for various application areas. The demonstrations will focus on automotive and mobility, consumer (mobile and wearable), medical, industrial and horticulture application areas under the motto “Sense the next”. Showcase highlights include dynamic forward lighting, guidance systems for...
