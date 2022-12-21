Read full article on original website
Fix Discord Error Code 1006 on Windows PC
Some Discord users have reported that they are not able to log in to their accounts and their screen says, “The owner of this website has banned your IP address.” If this issue is applicable to you, don’t worry, we got your back. In this post, we are going to talk about the Discord Error Code 1006 error and see what can be done to resolve the issue.
Fix Xhunter1.sys Blue Screen error on Windows 11/10
There have been reported cases by some PC users encountering the DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL or PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA Blue Screen error with the Xhunter1.sys file identified as the culprit on their Windows computer. Xhunter1.sys is a third-party driver file used by the XIGNCODE3 System Guard anti-cheat engine. Affected PC users reported the error occurs...
Rockstar Games Launcher Error Code 130 [Fixed]
This post features solutions to fix Rockstar Games launcher error code 130. The Rockstar Games Launcher is a Windows application that allows users to access and install all Rockstar PC games at a single location. But despite being a relatively new application, it sometimes runs into bugs and errors. Recently, many users have been complaining about the error code 130 on the Rockstar Games Launcher. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix this issue. The complete error message reads:
GPUpdate Force not working on Windows computers [Fix]
Organizations can set up centralized management and configurations for computers and users in an Active Directory environment using the Windows function known as Group Policy. With this, administrators can easily have central control over a sizable number of users and computers connected to a domain without physically going to each one to make changes or updates. However, in some situations where a local machine doesn’t immediately or rapidly check with and apply the settings provided in the Group Policy Object (GPO), you may use the GPUpdate command to effect the changes.
Minecraft Launcher won’t install on PC and Xbox
Are you unable to install Minecraft Launcher from Microsoft Store? Many users have reported facing this issue where they just can’t install the Minecraft Launcher game from Microsoft Store on their Windows PC or Xbox. Either the download gets stuck forever or the installation fails. This problem generally occurs...
How to insert an Arrow symbol in Word document
Typing arrows in Microsoft Word does not have to be a chore. The application has provided multiple ways for users to accomplish this task, and we’re going to talk about how to insert an Arrow symbol in a Word document. Arrows are useful symbols for getting across information more...
Origin client won’t sign in on Windows PC
If the Origin client won’t sign in on Windows PC then this post will be able to help you resolve the issue. Origin is a popular gaming platform run by Electronic Arts, the leading publisher of games for personal computers and video game consoles. Origin has been designed to streamline the process of browsing, downloading, purchasing, and playing games. However, being unable to log into your account and play games you’ve paid for is one of the worst-known problems with Origin. A few users have reported that they are not able to sign into their Origin accounts and getting an error message that says:
Fix No sound after unplugging headphones in Windows 11/10
A commonly faced error with headphones is when no sound is audible after unplugging the headphones on Windows. This issue can be very cumbersome, especially if you use headphones a lot. If you face this issue while in the middle of a game, it can ruin the whole experience of it. Let us now see what you can do to fix this issue.
10 Websites to track your New Year Resolutions
With every new year, we make some resolutions. We choose to do something, give up something, change something, etc. While implementing the new year’s resolutions, the enthusiasm dies down, and finally, we give up. It is a common phenomenon. According to a study, nearly 80% of people give up their new year’s resolutions by the second week of February. If you are looking to be in the other 20% who don’t give up, here is the list of 10 websites to track your new year’s resolutions.
Cannot save files on Desktop in Windows 11/10
Some Windows 11/10 users are not able to save files on their Desktops. According to them, when they try to save a file on their Desktops, they receive an error message. The error does not occur when they save the same file to another location on the hard disk. In this article, we will see what you should do if you cannot save files on your Windows Desktop.
Your GPU driver version does not meet the minimum requirements
Some PC gamers have reported the issue whereby when they try to launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on their Windows gaming PC they get the Your GPU driver version does not meet the minimum requirements error prompt on startup. Needless to say, you may get this error on other iterations of the Call of Duty franchise and other games like Fortnite. This post offers the most applicable fixes for affected PC gamers.
Webex camera not working on Windows computer
Cisco Webex is a well-known video conferencing software that allows users to interact with those who are in different locations. This software has various features that make it ideal for businesses. However, some users reported that the Webex camera is not working on their system. Some of them were unable to enable the camera, whereas, some are just able to see a blank screen when the camera is enabled. This issue will occur if your antivirus software or your privacy setting is blocking your camera. Also, if there is a problem with Webex such as incomplete download or corruption, this issue will occur. In this article, you will learn how to resolve this issue.
Spacebar is controlling the volume on Windows 11/10
Some Windows users experienced a weird issue. When they press the spacebar key, instead of typing space, it changes the volume. This issue can occur due to a damaged keyboard driver, a conflicting third-party startup app or Service, etc. Whatever the cause of the problem is, this article lists some effective solutions that will help you if the spacebar is controlling the volume on your Windows 11/10 PC.
Delete option missing in context menu when you right-click on folder or icon
To save space on your disk, Windows lets you delete files that you do not need. You can use your keyboard or mouse for deleting the files. If you are using your mouse, right-click on the file that you want to delete and select the Delete option. As simple as that! What if the Delete option is not there in the right-click context menu? Some users experienced this issue on their Windows 11/10 computers. You can still use your keyboard to delete the files, but the Delete option should be in the right-click context menu because this is a Windows feature. In this article, we will see the ways that you can use if the Delete option is missing in the right-click context menu on your Windows 11/10 device.
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered keeps crashing or freezing on PC
Does Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered keep on crashing or freezing on your computer? As reported by some gamers, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered game is not performing well on their PCs. The game crashes midway or at the startup, or the game freezes and becomes unresponsive in the middle of gameplay. Now, if you are one of the affected users facing the same issue, we got you covered.
Requested service not available — Autodesk program error
If you get the error prompt stating Requested service not available when trying to launch or sign in to an Autodesk program like AutoCAD on your Windows computer, then this post is intended to help you with solutions you can apply to resolve the issue. When you encounter this issue...
Refresh Rate changes automatically when unplugging the Charger
While you are charging your laptop and after unplugging the charger, do you experience the refresh rate changing automatically? Let’s say it might change from 144 Hz to 60 Hz. So how do you keep the display 144 Hz all time? In this post, we will check out solutions that can help you keep the resolution in the same state even if you unplug the charger.
How to live stream on Twitch from Xbox Series X/S
It is now possible to stream from Twitch directly from your Xbox Series X/S video game console. There is no longer a need to go through complex setups to stream your Xbox on Twitch, and that is due to the integration of the popular streaming platform with Xbox. From our...
Second monitor not displaying in Windows 11/10 after Update
Most of today’s professions require us to be more efficient. In such a scenario, a second monitor has become a necessity rather than a luxury. Sometimes, Windows machines stop detecting or displaying the second monitor, especially after an update. It could be a Windows Update, NVIDIA driver update, or a simple restart; users have reported the issue of the second monitor not working after the update. If you are also facing the same issue, then read further to know the workarounds to resolve this issue.
How to use the Crop Tool in Photoshop to crop images
Photoshop is one of the top Photo editing software available. Everyone at some point will have an image that they want to crop. Your photo may have unwanted subjects, or you want to post to social media and want to remove parts. You may want to enhance the subject of an image by removing the edges of the image. Knowing how to use the Crop Tool in Photoshop will help with these edits and more.
