247Sports

College football's top 25 recruiting classes as Day 1 of the 2022 Early Signing Period wraps up

The early signing period is underway as college football's top programs begin to officially welcome recruits and transfers for the 2023 cycle. Wednesday makes the start of the early signing period and the nation's top 25 recruiting classes provide an early look at which programs could be in for big seasons in the coming years thanks to a talent infusion. There's still numerous best available transfers who are uncommitted that will affect these rankings along with a couple premiere five-star recruits who are waiting to make their announcements in the new year.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC

One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee D-lineman announces transfer destination

It didn’t take long for one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers to announce a commitment to a new program. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, a freshman for the Vols this season who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, announced via social media he had committed to Maryland during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Terrapins were among the programs involved in his recruitment when he committed to Tennessee in July 2021, and Phillips now appears set to continue his career with them in the Big Ten.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?

Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati

After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Buckeye transfer OT target Ajani Cornelius reveals commitment

Ajani Cornelius was a player that Ohio State was hoping to earn a commitment from on Early Signing Day. That was not the case. Cornelius eventually committed to Oregon on Wednesday after visiting with the Ducks. Cornelius visited with the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Tennessee and Nebraska were two other schools that Cornelius toured recently.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

10 things to know about immediate impact of Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class

In the 20 days since the Big 12 Championship hardware collection at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, Coach Chris Klieman and staff have put the finishing touches on a 2023 recruiting class that currently slots in at fifth among conference programs. Kansas State assembled a class with 26 commits to commandeer a top-30 registry in 247Sports’ rating system. Klieman has been aboard the Wildcat Express for 1,475 days and, in the last 20, has made a big mark on the present and future of the K-State football program.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon

UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

TRANSFER ALERT: Arkansas safety Myles Slusher

Louisville has announced another addition to the roster via the NCAA transfer portal in Arkansas safety Myles Slusher. The 6-foot, 194-pound defensive back committed to Louisville following a weekend visit. In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Slusher appeared in 23 games with 15 starts. He totaled 93 tackles, including 9.5...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
GEORGIA STATE
