Where Colorado's 2023 class ranks after Travis Hunter's commitment
Deion Sanders is starting to get rolling in the Rocky Mountains. Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes added Travis Hunter to their 2023 roster overhaul on Wednesday night, when Hunter — the top-ranked transfer — announced he'd follow Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado. With a rating of...
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
College football's top 25 recruiting classes as Day 1 of the 2022 Early Signing Period wraps up
The early signing period is underway as college football's top programs begin to officially welcome recruits and transfers for the 2023 cycle. Wednesday makes the start of the early signing period and the nation's top 25 recruiting classes provide an early look at which programs could be in for big seasons in the coming years thanks to a talent infusion. There's still numerous best available transfers who are uncommitted that will affect these rankings along with a couple premiere five-star recruits who are waiting to make their announcements in the new year.
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
Ohio State’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff
The Ohio State Buckeyes have as good a case to be made as a College Football Playoff contender as any team in the nation, even as they prepare to take on a juggernaut, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State football has a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, an offense that can explode at any moment and a defense that can pressure the opposing passer.
Outgoing Tennessee D-lineman announces transfer destination
It didn’t take long for one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers to announce a commitment to a new program. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, a freshman for the Vols this season who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, announced via social media he had committed to Maryland during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Terrapins were among the programs involved in his recruitment when he committed to Tennessee in July 2021, and Phillips now appears set to continue his career with them in the Big Ten.
Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?
Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director Drama
Gene Smith has been the athletic director of Ohio State since 2005, but right now, there are some fans who are wondering if he's the right choice to lead them in this era of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Smith has been publicly asking for more NIL support from Ohio...
Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati
After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
Buckeye transfer OT target Ajani Cornelius reveals commitment
Ajani Cornelius was a player that Ohio State was hoping to earn a commitment from on Early Signing Day. That was not the case. Cornelius eventually committed to Oregon on Wednesday after visiting with the Ducks. Cornelius visited with the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Tennessee and Nebraska were two other schools that Cornelius toured recently.
10 things to know about immediate impact of Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class
In the 20 days since the Big 12 Championship hardware collection at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, Coach Chris Klieman and staff have put the finishing touches on a 2023 recruiting class that currently slots in at fifth among conference programs. Kansas State assembled a class with 26 commits to commandeer a top-30 registry in 247Sports’ rating system. Klieman has been aboard the Wildcat Express for 1,475 days and, in the last 20, has made a big mark on the present and future of the K-State football program.
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
Paul Finebaum Believes Two More Schools Could Join Big Ten
The Big Ten rocked the college sports landscape last summer when the conference poached USC and UCLA from the Pac-12, seemingly out of nowhere. Since then, conference realignment talks have slowed down. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes that the pause is temporary. The "Mouth of the South" told ...
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
TRANSFER ALERT: Arkansas safety Myles Slusher
Louisville has announced another addition to the roster via the NCAA transfer portal in Arkansas safety Myles Slusher. The 6-foot, 194-pound defensive back committed to Louisville following a weekend visit. In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Slusher appeared in 23 games with 15 starts. He totaled 93 tackles, including 9.5...
Hardesty stops by to see five-star WR
South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty stopped by the school of this five-star wide receiver last week. Find out more in this VIP update.
ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
