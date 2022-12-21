ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Hawthorne tops final football power poll

The 2022 high school football season has come to a close in the state of Florida and nine state champions were crowned in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale. The only team to take home a state title in the Prep Zone Power Poll area is the Hawthorne Hornets. The 1R state champion was also the only unbeaten team remaining in the rankings.
HAWTHORNE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Active aging extends vibrancy for seniors

Every Friday night for the last five months Tina and Don Fields, ages 77 and 79, and Dixie and Peter Neilson, ages 69 and 72, have gathered at the Senior Recreational Center for a round of bocce ball. Bocce, which is a cross between bowling and croquet, has become a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville to celebrate Kwanzaa history

The city of Gainesville’s A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center will host “A History of Kwanzaa” on Tuesday. The free event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the 1013 NW 7th Ave. location. The Kwanzaa festival begins on Monday and is an opportunity to learn more...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD arrests 3 tied to missing Gainesville boy

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested three people in connection to a Gainesville boy who was declared missing last week and found Sunday night after a multi-agency search that included the FBI. “The child was found in Clay County,” GPD spokesman David Chudzik said in a phone interview Monday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Live Oak man dies in crash

A 37-year-old Live Oak man died when his SUV traveled off US Highway 90 and collided with a tree on Sunday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was driving west on US Hwy 90 near the intersection of 193rd Drive in Suwanee County at 11:36 p.m. when his SUV went left off the roadway. The front of the vehicle struck a tree.
LIVE OAK, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Derrick: Local reporting matters more than ever

On Dec. 13, the Gainesville City Commission’s audit committee met to consider the city’s fiscal 2021 audit and a series of outside audit reports. The fiscal year ends Sept. 30, and these reports were due in July—making them more than five months late. But the reports were...
GAINESVILLE, FL

