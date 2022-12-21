ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

OPD hosts its annual Operation Santa food drive

By Olivia Pollard
 5 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department is hosting its 10th annual Operation Santa food drive on December 21. This year, the department is able to provide over 300 food boxes to citizens in the community.

Beginning at 9 a.m., members of the Owensboro Police Department and their families will begin boxing the food and supplies, and then deliver the boxes in their police cruisers to families in need.

OPD has partnered with the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County to gather food and supplies for those who are regularly served by the Meals on Wheels program. The Operation Santa food drive is also able to offer assistance to families who are identified by the Owensboro Public Schools and the Housing Authority of Owensboro.

Funding for the program comes from the annual “No Shave” fundraiser, as well as donations from local businesses and organizations.

