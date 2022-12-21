Read full article on original website
Leah Williamson, captain of the Lionesses, is our January cover star
If anyone can look back on the year that was with a satisfied smile, it has to be England's Lionesses. Their triumph at the Euros has been widely cited as a major high point within an otherwise, er...testing year. A time when joy was sparked across the nation - even...
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Twin In Black Winter Coats In Aspen For Holiday Getaway: Photos
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 53, opted for an Aspen holiday getaway on Dec. 27 to celebrate the end of the year. The adorable couple rocked similar black winter coats and ski gear as they geared up to hit the slopes together on Tuesday. Lauren opted for a sleek figure-hugging black jacket and trousers, while Jeff rocked a looser black coat and pants for the day of adventure. They both matched in their ski gear which included goggles, helmets, and their skis.
Five creative ways to bring in the New Year at home
Bringing in the New Year doesn’t have to be chaotic and expensive.
'Babylon' Actor Li Jun Li Says She'd Be 'Quite Lost' Without Therapy
Despite the years spent performing Chinese classical dance as a kid and even attending the famed High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts—where she learned tap, jazz, ballet, and hip-hop—actor Li Jun Li (or LiLi, as friends know her) wouldn’t necessarily call herself a dancer today. “I loved it,” she says. “But I haven’t danced in a long time.” Talk with her long enough, however, and you may get the sense that’s not exactly the case.
Women Are Sharing Things Men Do That They Think Will Impress Them That Actually Have The Opposite Effect, So Take Notes
"Please drop the 'alpha male' shtick. It’s exhausting."
14 Relationship Green Flags To Look Out For When Dating, According To Relationship Experts
When it comes to dating, it's almost too easy to list off your deal breakers, turn-offs, and all-around icks. Maybe you make for the hills at the first sign of mind games, or perhaps you swipe left on anyone who wears sunglasses in every single dating app profile pic. While some dating deal breakers are a matter of personal preference, others are unhealthy, toxic, and/or relationship-damaging red flags.
The Royal Family Is ‘Angry’ and Has ‘No Trust Left’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never been afraid to fan a few flames. But things have gotten particularly spicy lately. As they ride the success of their recent Netflix docuseries, they’re also anticipating the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, slated to come out on January 10. Prince...
20 Practices That People Consider "Womanly" That Men Could Seriously Benefit From Incorporating Into Their Lives
"All the other guys make fun of me for it."
Kate Hudson Shares Her Top Winter Beauty Tips And Favorite Products For Glowy Skin
As New Year's Eve approaches, there’s plenty on our minds: Which parties to attend, coordinating travel to see friends and family, entertaining at home—and for me, it’s often packing, unpacking, and re-packing my bags (admittedly, my favorite beauty and skincare products don’t always make it in there)—for all kinds of festive adventures.
