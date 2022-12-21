ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Tracker

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEZag_0jpxWVCx00

Keep up with the Rebels' signees here throughout the day on Wednesday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The early signing period is upon us.

The majority of prominent high school talent will sign during this window around Christmas, and the Ole Miss Rebels are expecting a wave of signatures over the next few hours. Stick with this tracker from The Grove Report throughout the day as it will be updated in real time as pens hit paper for the program in Oxford.

Lane Kiffin was up and at them before 3:30 am CST Wednesday, natiurally wishing everybody well on what should be a busy signing day.

It looks like Ole Miss will continue to use a throwback PlayStation 2 theme for its 2023 signees, complete with a 'Sip Street 23' label for the entire group in the light of popular video game NFL Street.

6:30 PM UPDATE

Cayden Lee, a wide receiver out of Kennesaw Mountain (Ga.) High School chose the Rebels on Wednesday night, adding another late piece to the Rebels' signing class in the early signing period.

4 PM UPDATE

At least one more Ole Miss target will come off the board tonight in Cayden Lee, who took a late official visit to Oxford. UCF or South Carolina could be viewed as competition.

1 PM UPDATE

Neeo Avery officially flipped to Maryland on Wednesday afternoon, as was reported to be possible by The Grove Report yesterday.

NOON UPDATE

According to On3, Texas A&M receiver Chris Marshall is trending towards Ole Miss.

Marshall hauled in 11 passes in the 2022 season. He is also a former SI99 player.

10 AM UPDATE

Ahmad "AJ" Brown has signed with Ole Miss. This "AJ Brown," however, will likely begin his Rebel career in the secondary instead of wideout.

8 AM UPDATE

Suntarine Perkins and Ayden Williams have both made it official--they will be donning red and blue.

7:30 AM UPDATE

Braxton Myers and Ethan Fields also joined the fold this morning. Daniel Demery also signed shortly after.

7 AM UPDATE

Kendrick Reescano, a running back out of Texas, is now a part of Kiffin’s backfield. Jamarious Brown also joined in the 7 o’clock hour.

6:42 AM UPDATE

Linebacker Skieler Mann out of Georgia has officially inked with the Rebels.

6:13 AM UPDATE

Ole Miss has its first signees of the day in offensive lineman Brycen Sanders and Jayvontay Conner .

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here .

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss hints at uniform reveal for Texas Bowl against Texas Tech

Ole Miss had a travel day on Sunday for its upcoming matchup against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, set for Wednesday night in Houston. The Rebels shared on social media, “Reports of ice on the tarmac,” and added the hashtag DripInTheSip, which hints at the uniform reveal possibly being white uniform tops, and/or pants. Although it could be a completely new combination since every game this season has been, for the first time in school history, a different uniform combination in each game.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

13 NEMCC players signed with universities

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Thirteen Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) football players signed with four-year schools on Wednesday. Kylan Garrett - Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Javian Gipson-Holmes - East Central University. Bryce Harley - University of West Alabama. DJ King - Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Willie Latham III - Mississippi...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi

Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
HORN LAKE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
actionnews5.com

First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in DeSoto Co.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in DeSoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians asked to reduce natural gas use

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with CenterPoint Energy are encouraging to Mississippians to conserve their natural gas amid freezing temperatures. Company leaders said they’re experiencing record natural gas usage as the arctic cold front impacts the state. “In order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” said Bo […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Woman shot and killed in Tippah County

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Tippah County and a suspect is in custody. Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 in the Ball Hill community. He said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation. He...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

A Merry Cold Christmas in Store

After experiencing wind chill advisories and hard freeze warnings for most of our area as we went throughout our Saturday, conditions will continue to be below average for Christmas. We saw the coldest air in nearly five years move into our area over the past couple days and we will gradually start to warm up into next week.
TUPELO, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy