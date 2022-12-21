Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Tracker

Keep up with the Rebels' signees here throughout the day on Wednesday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The early signing period is upon us.

The majority of prominent high school talent will sign during this window around Christmas, and the Ole Miss Rebels are expecting a wave of signatures over the next few hours. Stick with this tracker from The Grove Report throughout the day as it will be updated in real time as pens hit paper for the program in Oxford.

Lane Kiffin was up and at them before 3:30 am CST Wednesday, natiurally wishing everybody well on what should be a busy signing day.

It looks like Ole Miss will continue to use a throwback PlayStation 2 theme for its 2023 signees, complete with a 'Sip Street 23' label for the entire group in the light of popular video game NFL Street.

6:30 PM UPDATE

Cayden Lee, a wide receiver out of Kennesaw Mountain (Ga.) High School chose the Rebels on Wednesday night, adding another late piece to the Rebels' signing class in the early signing period.

4 PM UPDATE

At least one more Ole Miss target will come off the board tonight in Cayden Lee, who took a late official visit to Oxford. UCF or South Carolina could be viewed as competition.

1 PM UPDATE

Neeo Avery officially flipped to Maryland on Wednesday afternoon, as was reported to be possible by The Grove Report yesterday.

NOON UPDATE

According to On3, Texas A&M receiver Chris Marshall is trending towards Ole Miss.

Marshall hauled in 11 passes in the 2022 season. He is also a former SI99 player.

10 AM UPDATE

Ahmad "AJ" Brown has signed with Ole Miss. This "AJ Brown," however, will likely begin his Rebel career in the secondary instead of wideout.

8 AM UPDATE

Suntarine Perkins and Ayden Williams have both made it official--they will be donning red and blue.

7:30 AM UPDATE

Braxton Myers and Ethan Fields also joined the fold this morning. Daniel Demery also signed shortly after.

7 AM UPDATE

Kendrick Reescano, a running back out of Texas, is now a part of Kiffin’s backfield. Jamarious Brown also joined in the 7 o’clock hour.

6:42 AM UPDATE

Linebacker Skieler Mann out of Georgia has officially inked with the Rebels.

6:13 AM UPDATE

Ole Miss has its first signees of the day in offensive lineman Brycen Sanders and Jayvontay Conner .

