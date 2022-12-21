Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
iowapublicradio.org
Hundreds of meatpacking, farm workers sign up for $600 assistance program
Inside the Johnson Street Catholic Worker House in Iowa City, meatpacking plant and farm workers lean in with Spanish or French interpreters. In a few weeks, the USDA will be sending $600 direct assistance checks to eligible meatpacking and farm workers. The agency partnered with activist group Escucha Mi Voz to sign people up for the assistance.
cbs2iowa.com
Homeless Persons' Remembrance Day Memorial in Cedar Rapids rescheduled to January 4
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Due to last week's winter storm, the Homeless Persons' Remembrance Day Memorial in Cedar Rapids has been rescheduled to January 4th. The event will be held at Willis Dady Works, located at 800 1st Ave. NW 5:30 pm. The Outreach Team will...
KCJJ
Pearson lays of 50 from Iowa City office
An Iowa City business is laying off dozens of employees ahead of the holidays. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports Pearson is laying off 50 employees from its North Dodge Street location. Dan Nelson, vice president of Pearson’s global media relations, told the newspaper on Wednesday the layoffs were made, “to invest in priorities that will better serve our customers and drive growth in a rapidly changing market.”
biztimes.biz
Field of Dreams development, workforce shortages among 2022’s top local business stories
The tri-state area saw the announcement of many major business developments in 2022, including an $80 million investment at Dyersville’s Field of Dreams, multiple substantial housing projects and a slew of manufacturing company expansions. Meanwhile, local employers continued to struggle with a stagnant workforce, and a longtime staple of...
ems1.com
Iowa county won't pursue city ambulance service plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A countywide plan to stabilize Scott County's ambulance service in the long term appears to be gaining ground. County Administrator Mahesh Sharma told supervisors on Tuesday that Davenport leaders have decided against pursuing city EMS and will instead back a plan to bring nonprofit MEDIC under the county's umbrella and offer countywide services.
arizonasuntimes.com
University of Iowa Trains Committee to Hire Faculty Based on Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Standards
The University of Iowa Office of the Provost trained its Faculty Search Committees to interview candidates through diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) lenses, documents obtained by Do No Harm through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation revealed. A training given to the...
KCJJ
USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open
A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
KCJJ
Hawkfanatic: Iowa Swarm Collective dealing with unnecessary resistance from unlikely source
The Name Image and Likeness (NIL) group formed to raise money for University of Iowa student-athletes is finding resistance from an unexpected source: the university itself. Pat Harty from Hawkfanatic.com reports the group…known as “The Iowa Swarm Collective”…had asked the UI Athletic Department for contact information for season ticket holders so it could solicit donations. But Swarm CEO Brad Heinrichs told Harty university officials declined the request unless they were assured all Title IX requirements would be met. That would mean distributing the money equally between men’s and women’s programs. That would create an issue with Iowa Swarm donors who have designated their money to a specific sport.
Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers
The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days. They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids calls end to snow event, shoveling now required
Due to the expiration of all Blizzard Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Wind Chill Advisories in eastern Iowa, the City of Cedar Rapids has ended the snow event status. Property owners have 24 hours from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 to clear snow and ice from sidewalks and ramps.
KCJJ
Multiple IC residents report burst pipes due to cold
Multiple Iowa City residents reported burst pipes due to cold conditions this weekend. That’s according to a check of the ICPD Daily Activity Log, which shows multiple such calls since Winter Storm Elliott struck the area. The City of Iowa City reminds residents to keep their heat set at a minimum of 55 degrees at all times…especially when not at home. Also, make sure all windows and outside doors are completely closed, and keep interior doors and cabinets open…especially in rooms with plumbing.
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of assaulting roommate
An Iowa City woman was charged with assault after an alleged argument with a roommate turned physical. Police say the incident occurred on December 17th at the North Clinton Street apartment of 20 year-old Alexis Phothiwat just before 2 am. The two were having a verbal argument, when Phothiwat allegedly made aggressive contact with the victim by pushing her. When the victim tried to move away, Phothiwat continued pushing and thrashing at her while following her. She then reportedly started damaging the victim’s property and some shared property at the apartment.
Iowa sportscaster goes viral with snarky report in the cold
WATERLOO, Iowa — Sports reporters can be snarky by nature, and an Iowa sportscaster’s stint as a substitute weather reporter in chilly conditions was one of the internet’s hottest posts. “This has been the most bizarre 30 hours of my life,” Mark Woodley, a sports anchor for...
KCRG.com
Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday. A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and...
