The Name Image and Likeness (NIL) group formed to raise money for University of Iowa student-athletes is finding resistance from an unexpected source: the university itself. Pat Harty from Hawkfanatic.com reports the group…known as “The Iowa Swarm Collective”…had asked the UI Athletic Department for contact information for season ticket holders so it could solicit donations. But Swarm CEO Brad Heinrichs told Harty university officials declined the request unless they were assured all Title IX requirements would be met. That would mean distributing the money equally between men’s and women’s programs. That would create an issue with Iowa Swarm donors who have designated their money to a specific sport.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO