Why is there a Big Boy statue in Charleston, West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in Charleston, West Virginia? It might be […]
Final special youth, seniors antlerless deer season in West Virginia begins
The last segment of West Virginia’s special antlerless deer hunting season for youth and senior citizen hunters opened Monday.
Metro News
Financial specifics, including public dollars, still take shape for big battery manufacturer
West Virginia officials excitedly announced a major green energy manufacturer last week, but there are still financial aspects of the project to pin down. In all, the Form Energy battery plant proposed for Hancock County is meant to result in 750 jobs and is a $760 million project. “We appreciate...
WTRF
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State?. A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday...
Massive Warm-Up This Week For West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – After such a cold weekend Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict major weather changes to our area. Warm southerly winds will push in warmer air all through the week causing high temperatures to soar above normal as we head into the new year. Afternoon highs will jump close to 10 degrees over the next […]
bowhuntingmag.com
West Virginia 20-Point Buck Scores 174 5/8
David Miller first identified his 2021 target buck, which was aged at 7.5 years old, way back in 2017. As we get ready to break into 2023, this kill is our final look back into the fall of 2021. If you missed the other monster bucks we've already covered, be sure to check them out — including the Dustin Huff buck (Indiana), the Mike Callas buck (Iowa), the Zach Meadows buck (Oklahoma), and the David Souza buck (Ohio).
WTAP
West Virginia Emergency Management Division responds to Christmas snowstorm
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Emergency Management Division (EMD) activated its State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) in response to the snowstorm this Christmas weekend. In the wake of Governor Jim Justice’s declaration of a state of emergency, the EMD took action by monitoring weather conditions and coordinating resources...
A winter storm on the holiday weekend and hundreds of jobs coming to the Ohio Valley: Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was only a matter of time before the weather that matched the winter season descended on the Ohio Valley and it did this week, in the form of ice, a little snow and absolutely frigid temperatures. Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions Even […]
WDTV
Grid operator talks energy strain during ‘historic’ winter storm
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul McGlynn calls last week’s winter storm “historic.”. McGlynn, Executive Director of System Operations at PJM, has been working in the energy transmission industry for more than 35 years. He says the energy load experienced during the weekend was among the highest he’s ever...
State Emergency Operations Center responded to 2022 Christmas Snowstorm with a hybrid virtual strategy
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Before a treacherous winter storm brought damaging winds, icy roads, and frostbite-inducing temperatures across the entire state, Gov. Justice escalated the existing State of Preparedness and declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia. When that happened the Emergency Management Division (EMD) put their plan into action, coordinating with partners, and preparing […]
WTAP
Governor Justice announces plan for battery plant in Weirton, W.Va.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Form Energy will build a battery manufacturing facility in Weirton, West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday, December 22. In a press release, the governor’s office said the plant should create at least 750 jobs in the region and will represent a total investment of up to 760 million dollars.
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
Counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well […]
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
Manchin wishes West Virginians a Merry Christmas
“On behalf of Gayle, myself and the entire Manchin family, we wish all West Virginians and Americans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. During this season of giving and reflection, Gayle and I are reminded of the importance of family, the source of life’s greatest joys and deepest bonds. Growing up in Farmington, my parents taught me that if you can count your blessings, you can share your blessings. This lesson has stuck with me throughout my life, and it is a message I have proudly passed along to my children and grandchildren.
West Virginia to receive up to $4.8M for livestock project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding.In a news release, the senators said the funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide financial and technical help for Appalachian farmers and agricultural producers to support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.The university is partnering with Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, West Virginia State University, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, the Soil and Water Conservation Division of Virginia's Department of Conservation and Recreation, and Hickory Nut Gap on the project.
‘CARE’ Team helping homeless population during freezing weather in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When inclement weather strikes, we usually advise that people stay in their homes and try to keep warm. However, for some, like those experiencing homelessness, do not have a choice but to brave the hazardous conditions. Fortunately in Charleston, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) Team is actively looking for these […]
NIH Director's Blog
Building a Statewide Clinical Trials Network for Cancer Care in West Virginia
Jame Abraham, MD,1,11 James Keresztury, ACSW,1 John Azar, MD,2 Manish Monga, MD,3 Timothy Bowers, MD,4 Mathew Page Jones, MD,5 Maria Tria Tirona, MD,6 Jondavid Pollock, MD,3 Craig Coonley, MD,7 Steven Jubelirer, MD,8 James Frame, MD,8 Patti Fogg, MS,9 Molly Getto, BSN,1 Shannon Filburn, BSN, MBA,1 John Naim, PhD,1 Dan Lucas, PharmD,8 William Petros, PharmD,1,10 Sharon Hall, MSM,11 and Scot C. Remick, MD1.
wchstv.com
West Virginia workers trade their holiday to help those in need
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Christmas Eve has arrived, which means that friends and family will be gathering to celebrate the holiday. However, some West Virginians will be working to make sure that no one is forgotten. Amber Brescoach is a patient care aide at English Meadows in Teays...
20 facts you didn’t know about West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a state of natural beauty and rich history. The mountains many call home also hold many interesting facts and records you may not have known about. Did you know West Virginia’s forest covers nearly 80 percent of the state or that the youngest and oldest governor are the […]
