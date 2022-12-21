The Indianola Public Library is hosting the first annual SOUP-er Bowl, a friendly competition between local businesses and organizations to provide a hot soup meal to the community. Each Friday between January 6th and February 10th, different groups will have soups available at the Indianola Public Library for the community to eat and vote on who made the best soup, with space available for promotional material next to the soup. For a tentative schedule of participating groups and to learn how to register, click below.

