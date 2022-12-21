Read full article on original website
David Smith
Funeral services for David Smith, 65, of Indianola, will be held at 11 a.m,. Friday, December 30th, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Visitation will be held prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Indianola Hometown Pride Announces Holiday Lanes Winners
Indianola Hometown Pride tallied up the votes from the annual Holiday Lanes Celebration, and announced the winners over the holiday weekend. Best Use of Theme – Whoville Lane/Disney on N 17th. Best Overall Lane – Candy Cane Lane. Best Decorated Home – The Smith Family from The North...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Indianola Library
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Library Director Michele Patrick looking back on the year of 2022. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Indianola Chamber Annual Dinner in February
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding their annual celebration dinner in February, holding their first in-person celebration since early in 2020. The chamber dinner will include recognition for the annual awards such as distinguished Chamber Leader, Educator of the Year, Emerging Business, and the Steven G. Pfeiffer Volunteer of the Year Award. The dinner will be held on February 9th in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus from 5:30 to 8:30pm.
Indianola Chamber Awarded Tourism Grant
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce was awarded a tourism grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority as announced earlier this month. The chamber was awarded a $10,000 grant for a multi-media campaign to explore Indianola tourism. The grant was part of nearly $300,000 distributed to 33 organizations across the state. Find a full list of grant funds below.
Indianola Chamber Hosting Ribbon Cutting for Sauced Up
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new restaurant Sauced Up this week. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News Sauced Up has a variety of pastas and salads with different sauces, dressings, and toppings. The ribbon cutting will be on Thursday, December 29th at 10:30am at their location 1709 N Jefferson Way Suite 200.
Indianola Library Hosting SOUP-er Bowl
The Indianola Public Library is hosting the first annual SOUP-er Bowl, a friendly competition between local businesses and organizations to provide a hot soup meal to the community. Each Friday between January 6th and February 10th, different groups will have soups available at the Indianola Public Library for the community to eat and vote on who made the best soup, with space available for promotional material next to the soup. For a tentative schedule of participating groups and to learn how to register, click below.
Indianola City Council Reviews Preliminary Budget
The Indianola City Council reviewed a preliminary budget presentation at their work session last week, looking ahead to FY2024 beginning July 1st. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the early look at the budget is more about setting priorities and goals rather than numbers, and the council will continue to shape their vision for the next year with the budget.
Indianola Fireworks Ordinance
Indianola residents who wish to celebrate the new year may do so by lighting fireworks for a limited time within city limits next weekend. The Indianola City Council approved an updated ordinance regarding the use of fireworks within city limits earlier this year, which includes New Year’s Eve as an approved date, in addition to July 3rd and 4th. Fireworks are not allowed to be discharged at private parks, private campgrounds, cemeteries, or sidewalks, regardless of ownership, or within 200 yards of any school, hospital, nursing homes, veterinary clinics, animal shelter or utility.
SHIIP Enrollment Period Open
The Medicare Open Enrollment period is ongoing, with all above the age of 65 able to apply for changes to their drug and healthcare plans with the help of local volunteers. Elodie Opstad is a volunteer for the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) and tells KNIA News SHIIP is available to help educate seniors and evaluate their current plan, as well as help prevent fraud and abuse of Medicare. SHIIP services are free and open to those who qualify for Medicare, and the Warren County Office is available by appointment. For more information, click below.
