The Medicare Open Enrollment period is ongoing, with all above the age of 65 able to apply for changes to their drug and healthcare plans with the help of local volunteers. Elodie Opstad is a volunteer for the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) and tells KNIA News SHIIP is available to help educate seniors and evaluate their current plan, as well as help prevent fraud and abuse of Medicare. SHIIP services are free and open to those who qualify for Medicare, and the Warren County Office is available by appointment. For more information, click below.

1 DAY AGO