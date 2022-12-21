So far this season, the Knoxville Winter Sports Squads have had certain amounts of success this early season. As we hit the Christmas break, the Panther basketball squads are 5-1 and 5-2 on the season with the girls at 4-1 in the South Central Conference and the boys are 5-0. Both have an important contest with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on January 3rd, which is the first game after break. Highlights on the schedule moving forward for the Panthers are the January 21st Panthers vs. Cancer night against Chariton. Non-conference games against Oskaloosa, Bondurant-Farrar and Fairfield plus a game with Newton in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on February 4th. Listen to the Panthers on your home and away voice for Knoxville on 95.3 KNIA and select home games on the KHS Activities You Tube Channel. On the wrestling mats, the Panthers have put together a 6-1 dual record and have either finished 1st or 2nd in each of their Saturday meets. Knoxville’s first meet after break will be a South Central Conference Quad at Albia featuring Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Cardinal. While young and not seeing the wins as in the past, the Knoxville Bowling Squads are making progress early this season. The Panthers will get back to the lanes Saturday January 7th at Ballard. Listen for daily reports and play-by-play for Knoxville sports on KNIA/KRLS and kniakrls.com.

