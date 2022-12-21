Read full article on original website
Winter Recap For Knoxville Sports
So far this season, the Knoxville Winter Sports Squads have had certain amounts of success this early season. As we hit the Christmas break, the Panther basketball squads are 5-1 and 5-2 on the season with the girls at 4-1 in the South Central Conference and the boys are 5-0. Both have an important contest with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on January 3rd, which is the first game after break. Highlights on the schedule moving forward for the Panthers are the January 21st Panthers vs. Cancer night against Chariton. Non-conference games against Oskaloosa, Bondurant-Farrar and Fairfield plus a game with Newton in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on February 4th. Listen to the Panthers on your home and away voice for Knoxville on 95.3 KNIA and select home games on the KHS Activities You Tube Channel. On the wrestling mats, the Panthers have put together a 6-1 dual record and have either finished 1st or 2nd in each of their Saturday meets. Knoxville’s first meet after break will be a South Central Conference Quad at Albia featuring Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Cardinal. While young and not seeing the wins as in the past, the Knoxville Bowling Squads are making progress early this season. The Panthers will get back to the lanes Saturday January 7th at Ballard. Listen for daily reports and play-by-play for Knoxville sports on KNIA/KRLS and kniakrls.com.
Knoxville Coaches vs Cancer Event Around 3 Weeks Away
It is around three weeks until Knoxville holds its Panthers vs. Cancer event on January 21st. The all-day event begins with alumni basketball games until around 3:30 then high school games for the rest of the evening. Knoxville Girls basketball Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is still not too late to get your alumni team together, but he says you should not wait too long.
Central Men Ranked Among Top-20 Decathlon Programs in the Country
The five decathletes from the 2022 Central College men’s track and field squad were recognized as one of the top-20 scoring units regardless of size in the Webb Cup standings produced by The Decathlon Association’s DECA Newsletter earlier this month. Started in 2013, the Webb Cup was initiated...
Larry Vande Kamp
Funeral services with military honors for Larry E. Vande Kamp, 84, of Pella, IA will be held on Thursday, December 29th, at 11:00 am at the Connect Church in Pella. A luncheon will follow the funeral service. Interment will be made in the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. Visitation with the family present will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Connect Church. Memorial contributions are preferred for either the Pella or Oskaloosa Christian Grade Schools. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
David Smith
Funeral services for David Smith, 65, of Indianola, will be held at 11 a.m,. Friday, December 30th, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Visitation will be held prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Claretta Sommar
A Mass of Christian Burial for Claretta Sommar, age 99 of Knoxville, will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Melcher-Dallas. A public Rosary will be recited Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church and the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. that evening. Memorials have been designated to St. Anthony Catholic Church or to Suncrest Hospice. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Indianola Hometown Pride Announces Holiday Lanes Winners
Indianola Hometown Pride tallied up the votes from the annual Holiday Lanes Celebration, and announced the winners over the holiday weekend. Best Use of Theme – Whoville Lane/Disney on N 17th. Best Overall Lane – Candy Cane Lane. Best Decorated Home – The Smith Family from The North...
Live Christmas Play set for tonight
The Methodist Church in Knoxville will be holding a Live Christmas Play at the church tonight starting at 7 p.m. Lauren Petersen, children’s and youth director, at the church, tells KNIA/KRLS News about the play, “So, on Christmas Eve, December 24th, our 7 pm service, we will be performing the Nativity story in the form of a live Christmas play.”
Molly Devin Receives Honors for Nursing
Des Moines Area Community College, Ankeny Campus held a Nurse pinning ceremony for student Molly Devin. Devin, of Knoxville, received her nursing pin from her father, James Devin, at a special ceremony held on the DMACC Ankeny Campus. A total of 34 nursing students were honored by faculty, family and...
Time for Clearing Sidewalks in Knoxville is Extended
The Knoxville City Code states sidewalk snow removal should be completed within 24 hours after snowfall has stopped. In this case, enforcement would usually be Friday mid-morning. Due to freezing temperatures staff have decided to extend enforcement. Knoxville residents will have until Tuesday, December 27th to clear sidewalks. Please remember...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller
Our guest today on People’s Bank Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller as we talk about awards presented by his department. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Rollover North of Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Fire, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Knoxville Police Department and possibly other agencies were paged to the scene of a rollover on Highway 14 and Kennedy at approximately 10:45 am. Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that two were transported to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics with no apparent life-threatening injuries.
Eric Caviness Makes the Calls for Knoxville Streets
Knoxville City Street Superintendent Eric Caviness took over being in charge of the city streets back in late summer. Caviness realizes the job isn’t an easy one, when dealing with winter weather and having to make calls as when to send trucks out on the city streets during snow events.
Marching Dutch Depart for California This Coming Week
Coming up in just a few days, the Pella Marching Dutch depart for a once in a generation trip to Pasadena, California, for the prestigious Rose Parade. The 200+ member band, directors, and fans will depart December 28th and 29th for the special experience that includes one final performance of the Marching Dutch field show “Kiss from a Rose” and marches at Disneyland and the Rose Parade itself on January 2nd.
New Pella PD Officer Sworn In Tuesday
As part of a wave of new hires in 2022 at the Pella Police Department, the newest member of the force was sworn into his role Tuesday. Shawn Mason is heading to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy after the new year and read his oath of office at the most recent Pella City Council meeting. Mason grew up in Florida and recently graduated from William Penn University with a bachelor’s degree focusing on sociology/criminology, where he also competed on the men’s volleyball team.
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Preview, Part One
Pella Marching Dutch Students Thomas Tangen, Evan Johnston, Karsyn Lyons, Aidan Smith, Crista Chenoweth, Sage Bishop, and Alloree Else preview their trip to Calfornia. Tune into 92.1 KRLS December 29th through January 3rd for special updates from California. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
Christmas Travel Patterns to be Unusual This Year Due to Winter Storm
Those with travel plans for Christmas will want to remain cautious, especially as higher than expected cars hit the roadways after many delayed plans due to this week’s winter storm. Captain Paul Haase with the Pella Police Department urges all drivers to use extra caution and to be mindful of their speed, especially as not all roads may be 100% clear until early next week. Additionally, he says it’s important to avoid driving while distracted or intoxicated at all times, but even more so with extra traffic expected. Extra law enforcement will be on area roadways through January 2nd.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Indianola Library
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Library Director Michele Patrick looking back on the year of 2022. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Knoxville Police Officer of Year
Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News that his department wanted to recognize officers for all the great and wonderful things they do. The police department announced their Officer of the Year Award as well as Officers of the Quarter. Officer of the first quarter was Detective Joe Kimpston-Burkgren....
Indianola Chamber Annual Dinner in February
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding their annual celebration dinner in February, holding their first in-person celebration since early in 2020. The chamber dinner will include recognition for the annual awards such as distinguished Chamber Leader, Educator of the Year, Emerging Business, and the Steven G. Pfeiffer Volunteer of the Year Award. The dinner will be held on February 9th in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus from 5:30 to 8:30pm.
