Movers & Shakers

By The Daily Memphian Staff
 6 days ago

Send announcements for consideration to Natalie Pilgrim at npilgrim@dailymemphian.com.

Lori Spicer Robertson

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has named Lori Spicer Robertson vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. In this role, she oversees the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which helps ensure these principles remain at the heart of institutional operations and culture.

Most recently, Spicer Robertson was vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Saks Fifth Avenue and saks.com, where she designed a more inclusive experience for employees, customers and partners.

Velita Thornton

Velita Thornton recently joined Tioga as a biologist/environmental scientist. In her role, she will manage environmental projects from concept to completion, including coordinating with internal teams, client communication and regulatory agencies. Thornton is a graduate of Christian Brothers University.

Memphis, TN
