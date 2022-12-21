Following the pandemic, the sky is the limit when it comes to runway shows. From the most glamorous resort destinations and beautiful couture moments from Valentino to a culture-shaping, Instagram-viral Coperni show featuring Bella Hadid dressed by spraying Fabrican Spray-on fabric, WWD’s top 10 runway shows of 2022 display the megawatt experience that has emerged from the traditional industry-attending runway format.More from WWDA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' Exhibit in TokyoLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationDior Pre-Fall 2023 Preview WWD staff’s criteria show that it’s not just about the dazzling clothes, but also locations, showmanship, originality, clarity of...

