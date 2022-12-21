Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Is Getting Roasted Over The Outfit She Wore To Kathy Hilton’s Christmas Party
Kathy Hilton threw a fancy, celeb-packed Christmas party over the weekend, and naturally, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner attended—and posed for a casual photo with Kathy and her kids, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild. 'My mom always throws the most iconic parties 👑🥰,' Paris captioned her post. 'Loved...
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Twin In Black Winter Coats In Aspen For Holiday Getaway: Photos
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 53, opted for an Aspen holiday getaway on Dec. 27 to celebrate the end of the year. The adorable couple rocked similar black winter coats and ski gear as they geared up to hit the slopes together on Tuesday. Lauren opted for a sleek figure-hugging black jacket and trousers, while Jeff rocked a looser black coat and pants for the day of adventure. They both matched in their ski gear which included goggles, helmets, and their skis.
Five creative ways to bring in the New Year at home
Bringing in the New Year doesn’t have to be chaotic and expensive.
The Top 10 Women’s Shows of 2022
Following the pandemic, the sky is the limit when it comes to runway shows. From the most glamorous resort destinations and beautiful couture moments from Valentino to a culture-shaping, Instagram-viral Coperni show featuring Bella Hadid dressed by spraying Fabrican Spray-on fabric, WWD’s top 10 runway shows of 2022 display the megawatt experience that has emerged from the traditional industry-attending runway format.More from WWDA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' Exhibit in TokyoLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationDior Pre-Fall 2023 Preview WWD staff’s criteria show that it’s not just about the dazzling clothes, but also locations, showmanship, originality, clarity of...
Kendall Jenner Sparkled in a Sleek Red Valentino Dress at the Kardashians' Christmas Eve Party
Kendall Jenner, like her sister Kim Kardashian, dressed to sparkle last night at her family's annual Christmas Eve party in one of her most formal and glitzy looks of the year. The model opted to wear a strapless red Valentino dress with her brown hair styled down and straight. She...
North West Casually Performed With Sia At The Kardashians’ Extravagant Christmas Party
The Kardashians held their annual holiday party at Kourtney Kardashian’s house on Christmas Eve, and they truly went alllll out. On top of Kourtney decorating her place with bright-red (slightly scary) trees and moody lighting, Sia performed at the event—and had a special guest star: the living legend known as North West. And fear not, the moment was immortalized on TikTok.
Dakota Johnson Looks Unrecognisable With New Platinum Blonde Hair
If Dakota Johnson's signature brunette locks and easy bangs haven't had you debating whether to cut a fringe, you have more restraint than us. She's got effortlessly good hair – fact. Which is why we had to do a double take when we saw pics of her sporting a short platinum blonde bob. Dakota, is that really you?
