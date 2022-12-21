An Elegant Contemporary Home in Jacksonville, Florida, Only Minutes From The Ocean, Listing at $5 Million, Including an Updated Summer Kitchen Overlooking a Heated Pool

Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Feeding Northeast Florida investing $20 million in Northwest Jacksonville
Feeding Northeast Florida, a food bank that serves Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties, is preparing to build-out a warehouse it bought a year ago in Northwest Jacksonville. “It will be a perfect home for us,” said CEO Susan King. “We have been working...
Southern Roots Filling Station announces closure months after facing possible 400% rent increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Riverside restaurant that was facing a potential 400% increase in rent this summer is set to close its doors on Saturday, the owners announced on social media. Action News Jax first told you in August about how Southern Roots Filling Station owner Juan Pablo Salvat...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sunnyside adding medical cannabis dispensary in King Street District
Sunnyside, the national cannabis dispensary brand operated by multistate cannabis operator Cresco Labs, is converting a building in the Jacksonville King Street District near Riverside and Avondale. The city issued a permit Dec. 22 for Right Way Facility Services of Benbrook, Texas, to renovate the building at 2725 College St....
thejaxsonmag.com
Waterfront parks: 5 models for Jacksonville
Downtown Jacksonville boasts one of the most beautiful waterfronts in the country, but historically, our public space along it hasn’t kept up. While investments like the popular Riverwalks and the ongoing renovation of Friendship Fountain Park have been positive additions, the city has a tendency to get in its own way, notably by spending $25 million and counting to turn the old Jacksonville Landing into an empty field that’s been dubbed Lenny’s Lawn. Despite some real advancements and hundreds of millions spent, Downtown Jacksonville’s waterfront is sleepier now than it was even five years ago.
bestattractions.org
Perfect places to visit in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida, has a wide variety of attractions for visitors. There is plenty to do, from world-class beaches to nature preserves. In addition, you can take a trip to Amelia Island and experience some of the best beaches in the area. The city also features lively nightlife, making it a popular destination.
Action News Jax
JAX airport to travelers: Parking lots full, consider being dropped off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parking is at a premium at the Jacksonville International Airport on the day after Christmas. The airport tweeted the following information about parking:. The Daily Garage and Economy Lots 1 and 3 are currently full. There is limited availability in Economy Lot 2 and the Daily...
News4Jax.com
Here’s how you can adopt a white squirrel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year, News4JAX has been following white squirrel sightings in the Jacksonville area. I have received even more emails with images of white squirrels — including some outside of Northeast Florida. I love to hear from you and see your pictures of these, in my opinion, adorable animals — especially because I have yet to see one in person myself.
First Coast News
Jacksonville man accused of filming men in bathroom at Home Depot on Atlantic Blvd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after he told police he filmed people in the men's bathroom at Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard, according to report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. According to a police report, a JSO officer spoke with two people in the appliance section...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration kicks off at the Cotton Club in Gainesville. The focus of this year’s annual pan-african observance is intergenerational unity. Festivities start at 6 p.m. Lake City City Council members called a special meeting for Wednesday to consider a proposed...
Fourth straight morning below freezing; signs of a warming trend
Jacksonville, Fl — Today is our fourth consecutive below-freezing morning - not since January of 2018 have we had a streak of cold this long. But Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says it won’t be as cold today, with sunshine and temperatures into the upper 50s.
Action News Jax
‘We got our gift’: Baby with heart defect receives life saving surgery, spends Christmas at home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Having their baby home for Christmas wasn’t something one local family thought was possible, especially because of the way he came into the world. STORY: Dog killed after a man allegedly fired multiple gunshots into a Virginia house on Christmas. Tiffany Stewart could never have...
1 of 4 winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a merry Christmas Eve for four Fantasy 5 players, who each had the winning numbers 3-15-18-29-31. One of the winning tickets was sold in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The lucky local ticket was sold at a Publix on 10500 San...
Frightful weather means delays, cancellations at Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The weather outside is frightful in a lot of places across the U.S., which means folks at Jacksonville International Airport are having to tweak their holiday plans on the fly. According to FlightAware, Jacksonville International Airport had 60 delays and 20 cancelled flights today. "I came...
SUV crashes into home in Arlington, family says it was 'freak accident'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An SUV crashed into a home in Arlington Monday afternoon, leaving one woman in the hospital. The car was seen partially inside of a home in the 450 block of Millard Court East. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department says the driver was taken to the...
Action News Jax
Restaurants open for Christmas in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here are some restaurants families can go to celebrate Christmas day. For more restaurants you can visit this website. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
WCJB
Lake City’s largest employer negotiates with city council in leasing dispute
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders are deciding what to do with the city’s largest private employer. HAECO Aviation Services and the city are in a lease dispute over the company’s use of the Lake City Airport. The “base rate” the company pays to the city...
Massive fire developing in the 600 block of 8th Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A massive fire is in progress near UF Health in the 600 block of 8th Street in Jacksonville. A commercial building is engulfed in flames and smoke plumes can be seen across the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department is on scene. Officials...
Georgia man dies in two-vehicle wreck on A1A, US 17 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Kingsland, Georgia man is dead after Nassau County deputies say he ran a red light and struck another car Tuesday at the SR 200, US 17 intersection at about 2:15 a.m. He was traveling northbound on US 17 and ran the light striking a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on SR 200. The driver of the second vehicle, driving by a 31-year-old Middleburg man, was not injured, according to a Florida Highway Patrol new release.
News4Jax.com
1 dead after car strikes pillar in Church parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One woman was killed when a car struck a concrete pillar in the Redemption Church parking lot on San Juan Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. This happened around midnight Tuesday, police said. The Toyota sedan was westbound on San Juan Ave, and San...
Orange Park apartment fire; officials say two people were brought to local hospital
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — At 7:23 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, Clay County Fire Rescue tweeted that crews were responding to a fire at a residential structure. The fire took place at 400 Bentwood Ln. People were told to avoid the area. It has been confirmed by Clay County...
