One of the two men who ambushed and murdered a Columbus Sheriff’s Deputy in 1991 could be paroled. Michael T. Brown, 49, was sentenced to life plus 70 years for the shooting of Cpl. Robert “Bob” Hinson. Brown and Aquino Williams called 911 to report a fake break-in because Williams wanted to kill a law enforcement officer, according to testimony in the case.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO