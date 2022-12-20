Read full article on original website
Martha Ann (Strickland) McLamb
April 18, 1934 ~ December 21, 2022 (age 88) Martha Ann McLamb, age 88, of Bladenboro went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was born in Tampa, Florida on April 18, 1934 to the late Charles Strickland and Blanche McKinney Strickland. Martha is preceded...
Frances Renee (Washington) Toon
January 10, 1934 ~ December 20, 2022 (age 88) Frances Reneé Washington Toon Renee, 88, of 1057 Vinson Boulevard, Whiteville, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. She was a retired educator of Columbus County Schools. The funeral will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 27, at...
Larry Mike Nobles
July 13, 1958 ~ December 23, 2022 (age 64) Larry Mike Nobles, age 64 of the Williamson's Crossroads Community in Chadbourn, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home. More information will be added soon.
Phil T. Baldwin
February 12, 1941 ~ December 22, 2022 (age 81) Phil T. Baldwin, 81, of Hallsboro, NC, passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Funeral arrangements will be announced. McKenzie Mortuary is serving the Baldwin Family. Please visit our online Tribute page to leave condolences...
The Good News for Dec. 23
There’s a lot more than shopping going on in our community for the Christmas holidays. Columbus County News and WTXY Kool 103.9 FM would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and best wishes for a happy new year. Governor Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the N.C....
Derrick Lewis
Mr. Derrick Lewis of Whiteville, NC. passed on December 18, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete.
Ottie Mae Patrick
December 14, 1944 ~ December 20, 2022 (age 78) Ottie Mae Patrick, 78, of Bolton, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was born in Columbus County, the daughter of the late James O. Patrick and Pearlie Lee Freeman Patrick. She is survived by a son, Curtis Patrick of...
Williams VFD Helps Toys for Tots
Members of the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department were there to lend a hand to two organizations in Columbus County this week. The gentlemen helped to unload bicycles at the Believers Home Fellowship Church (BHFC) in Tabor City for Toys for Tots Columbus County branch for their annual bike donation drive.
Fire Claims Home; Family Without for Christmas
A fire in Bolton has left a family without a home or any belongings for Christmas. The ADR Fire and Rescue Department was called to 3208 General Howe Highway at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. ADR, Buckhead, Bolton, and Northwest Fire responded to the call. It took a total of 24...
Murderer Considered for Parole
One of the two men who ambushed and murdered a Columbus Sheriff’s Deputy in 1991 could be paroled. Michael T. Brown, 49, was sentenced to life plus 70 years for the shooting of Cpl. Robert “Bob” Hinson. Brown and Aquino Williams called 911 to report a fake break-in because Williams wanted to kill a law enforcement officer, according to testimony in the case.
