Preschool Friends — Now Paired in the Restaurant Business — Revive a 50s-Style Bridgeport Diner

Sicilia (l) and Salamy, connected as preschoolers, well before their business-partnership years,Photo byMuffins at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Steve Sicilia and Paul Salamy bonded as two-year-olds in preschool. The pair entered the foodservice industry as high schoolers, and now, they’re taking their experience into a Bridgeport site, Muffins. Michael Klein chronicled their personal and business connection in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Amidst Evolution of Local Booze, Craft-Cocktail Veteran Lauds Her Pottstown-Based Distillery’s Business Plan

Jennifer Sabatino, inset, is the director of bar operations for Pottstown-based Manatawny Still Works.Photo byManatawny Still Works. Craft-cocktail veteran Jennifer Sabatino made a name for herself at East Passyunk’s Stateside, where she built out an ambitious bar program that accompanied the local, seasonal food menu, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Montgomery County, PA
