Longwood Gardens Ranks as Number-One Botanical Holiday Attraction in the U.S.
Longwood Gardens is grabbing national attention. For the fifth year in a row, the Kennett Square attraction has earned the No. 1 spot for USA Today’s Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. The annual “A Longwood Christmas” event is what illuminated the outdoor garden’s magic. The event, a beloved tradition...
Five creative ways to bring in the New Year at home
Bringing in the New Year doesn’t have to be chaotic and expensive.
King of Prussia Mall’s Christmas House Comprises Festive, Cheery Holiday Lights, All Indoors
King of Prussia Mall’s new seasonal attraction, the Christmas House, is an indoor array of holiday lights, conveniently (and warmly) set up indoors. Great for a date night, family night out, or even a solo visit, the attraction has ample hours before (and after) Dec. 25. Bob Kelly of FOX 29 Philadelphia recently soaked in its electric vibe.
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand
The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery.Photo byKiki Vodka at The Philadelphia Inquirer.
‘Young’ Auld Lang Syne: Montgomery County Sites Hold Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Events
Dec. 31, with its late-night timeline and adult-beverage element, seems generally pitched at adults. But Montgomery County’s welcome to 2023 includes several events designed to create a family-friendly New Year’s Eve. Michelle Reese sifted through the confetti to include three in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Christmas House, King of...
Preschool Friends — Now Paired in the Restaurant Business — Revive a 50s-Style Bridgeport Diner
Sicilia (l) and Salamy, connected as preschoolers, well before their business-partnership years,Photo byMuffins at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Steve Sicilia and Paul Salamy bonded as two-year-olds in preschool. The pair entered the foodservice industry as high schoolers, and now, they’re taking their experience into a Bridgeport site, Muffins. Michael Klein chronicled their personal and business connection in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Online Magazine Rates the Five Best Burger Joints in Montco
Photo byBullseye Burger House. When it comes to burger joints, Montgomery County offers plenty of options for both classic favorites and more modern creations, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine.
Amidst Evolution of Local Booze, Craft-Cocktail Veteran Lauds Her Pottstown-Based Distillery’s Business Plan
Jennifer Sabatino, inset, is the director of bar operations for Pottstown-based Manatawny Still Works.Photo byManatawny Still Works. Craft-cocktail veteran Jennifer Sabatino made a name for herself at East Passyunk’s Stateside, where she built out an ambitious bar program that accompanied the local, seasonal food menu, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
