Read full article on original website
Anthony Allstate
5d ago
Rest in peace legend. Steeler Nation loves, and will miss you Franco. You were an integral part of the inside workings at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and an inspiration to many 🖤💛🖤💛
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Franco Harris' 'Immaculate Reception' was 'illegal catch,' radio caller claims
With the Pittsburgh Steelers planning to honor Franco Harris Saturday, a radio caller in New Jersey took a different route in remembering the running back.
49ers rookies hit with an outrageous dinner bill, Arik Armstead insists it was a 'prank'
The San Francisco 49ers rookies were stunned when the bill from their dinner came out but linebacker Arik Armstead assure fans it was all just a "prank."
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video
Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
Tom Brady reportedly ends disastrous night in San Francisco without a shower: ‘F--- that. I’m going home’
Tom Brady's frustrations reached a boiling point on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Missing Texas A&M student found dead on Christmas Eve after 8-day search
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve after an 8-day search. Hoang's family said he was supposed to graduate this month.
Steelers legend Franco Harris did radio interview just hours before death
The Steelers and the NFL continue to mourn the loss of Hall of Famer Franco Harris, who did a radio interview with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo just hours before his death.
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
Rams' Matthew Stafford ends retirement speculation, tells wife Kelly he intends to keep playing
The Rams quarterback confirmed on his wife Kelly’s podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” that he’s not retiring from the NFL amid chatter about his future.
Pittsburgh's Black leaders reflect on Franco Harris' legacy and contributions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The impact Franco Harris had reached far beyond the football field. He put his platform to good use for numerous causes and charities, including the services he performed within his own community. Black leaders in the city are reflecting on his life, legacy and contributions.Some say it's hard to live in Pittsburgh, let alone grow up here, without hearing about the influence Harris has had on the city. They say his impact on the community, especially minority communities, has been significant. And now with him gone, the leaders KDKA-TV's Royce Jones spoke with say they feel like an...
Who Is Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin’s Wife Kiya Winston?
Get to know the woman NFL head coach Mike Tomlin is married to, plus which celebrity he's been mistaken for.
Nancy Pelosi told Emmanuel Macron that she crushes a hotdog every day on Capitol Hill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her habit of eating a hot dog every day on Capitol Hill in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron last week.
Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn to Broncos as Hackett Fired?
Dan Quinn to Denver to replace the fired coach Hackett? What happens with Quinn if he and the Super Bowl-minded Cowboys “finish their business”?
Don Lemon torched for claiming to Stephen Colbert that CNN was 'never liberal': 'Own who you are'
"Outnumbered" panelists railed against CNN host Don Lemon after his appearance on "The Late Show" Monday when he touted the network's continued "good journalism."
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Al Franken, who resigned from Senate after unwanted kissing claim, among guest ‘Daily Show’ hosts next year
Ten new guest "Daily Show" hosts were announced this week. One is former Democratic Senator Al Franken, another has compared Hispanic Republicans to suicidal roaches.
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Scott Peterson ex-girlfriend Amber Frey speaks out after new trial decision: 'Truth doesn't change over time'
Scott Peterson waited for months to learn a judge’s decision over whether he would be granted a new trial in connection with the murders of his wife, Laci, and unborn son.
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Christie Brinkley's daughter tries to be 'the most gracious,' doesn't want to be known as a 'nepotism baby'
Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, revealed that she did not want to be viewed as a "nepotism baby" when she began her modeling career.
Fox News
911K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2