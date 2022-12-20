Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Which LIV golfer does the PGA Tour miss most? 4 experts weigh in
We at the Drop Zone podcast wrangled up a couple of golf’s brightest minds to join us in recapping the 2022 professional golf season. First our co-hosts Dylan Dethier and Sean Zak broke down the first half of the year — including plenty of things you’d already forgotten about — with golf broadcaster (and children’s book author!) Shane Bacon. Then CBS’s Kyle Porter (also an author!) broke down the second half of the year, going deep on St. Andrews and everything after.
WGMD Radio
Golf great John Daly underwent successful knee replacement: ‘I’m up and running’
PGA Tour golfer John Daly gave his fans an update after undergoing knee surgery, saying he’s “up and running” as he looks forward to rest and recovery. Daly, 56, shouted out his doctor and staff at Arkansas Surgical Hospital that helped with the successful surgery in an Instagram post.
golfmagic.com
Gary Player is SUING both his son and grandson over latest dispute
Golf legend Gary Player is said to be "reluctantly" suing both his son Marc Player and his grandson Damian Player. Player, 87, had already filed a legal complaint against his son Marc back in May, and he has now followed that with a recent lawsuit against Marc's son Damian. According...
Golf.com
Tiger, LIV, one angry man and High Life guys: 22 Christmas golf wishes
He first offered me seven figures. Then he started getting colorful in his English, though his words were only four letters long. He was running hot, and it was at least somewhat understandable. A few weeks back, I was extending the Northeast golf calendar with a December afternoon solo round, and so was our man, and after six holes, we joined together. But now, we waited. The group in front of us on this short par-4 had parked their cart about 30 yards short of the green, and it was reachable from the tee.
mustangsahead.com
Golf means big money, but shrinking audience
Justin Baltes and Dominick Kerman – Mustangs Ahead. (LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL)- Many Mustangs have strong opinions on golf. Some love golf, while others think it is the worst sport ever played. Senior Ryan Hanson said, “The sport of golf is fun to play.”. Although golf has its biggest...
Comments / 9