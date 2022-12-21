Read full article on original website
Three Idaho Universities join forces with others in the region to boost tech innovation
Three Idaho Universities are partnering up with others in the region to form a tech research alliance. Boise State University, Idaho State University and the University of Idaho will join forces with ten other institutions in Montana, Wyoming and North and South Dakota to boost economic growth and technological advancements.
New statue in Virginia, replacing one of Robert E. Lee, will honor Henrietta Lacks
In recent years, the state of Virginia has removed a number of Confederate monuments, among them a statue of General Robert E. Lee in Roanoke, Va., which was taken down in 2020. In its place, a new statue honors Henrietta Lacks. Lacks was a Roanoke woman who was being treated for cervical cancer in 1951. Doctors took samples of her cancer cells without her consent. And she died later that year at age 31. Her lines of cells have helped with cancer research and the development of many vaccines.
USDA awards 12 renewable energy grants to Idaho businesses
Some small-scale farmers and small business owners in Idaho are being awarded federal funds to implement energy efficiency projects. The investments come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program. The goal is to lower energy costs and expand access to renewables in rural areas. “These...
After Dark: A journey into Idaho's night life
As we approach the end of the year, the days are short and the nights seem to last forever. The team at Boise State Public Radio is leaning into the darkness to share stories that take place at nighttime and that bring you to spaces that are bustling – or undisturbed – after the sun sets. It’s a series we’re calling After Dark.
