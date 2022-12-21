Read full article on original website
Reds' Austin Romine: Joins Reds on minors deal
Romine signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Tuesday. Romine appeared in his 11th big-league season last year, spending time with the Angels, Cardinals and Reds. He didn't make much of an impression with any of his three clubs, hitting a combined .155/.187/.248 in 51 games. He fits best as organizational depth at this point in his career.
Mets' William Woods: Designated for assignment
Woods was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Woods made his big-league debut last season for Atlanta, throwing a pair of scoreless innings. He was designated for assignment in mid-November before being claimed by the Mets but will now be available for any team to claim again. It's not often that a 23-year-old with big-league experience is available for free, though Woods' 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings in the minors last year may dissuade potential suitors.
MLB free agency: Rangers agree to terms with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, per report
The Texas Rangers have bolstered the rotation behind ace Jacob deGrom by agreeing to terms with veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, Robert Murray reports. Terms of the deal, which is pending a physical, have yet to be reported. Eovaldi, who turns 33 in February, has spent the last four and a...
MLB rumors: Red Sox listening to Chris Sale trade offers; Rich Hill lands with Pirates on $8M deal
The baseball world right now is mostly waiting on the outcome of the Mets and Carlos Correa trying to finalize a delayed deal, but there are still a few other things worth monitoring in this slow period on the calendar. Let's do a quick rumors roundup here on this fine Tuesday.
