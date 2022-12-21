The latest Pokemon news: Eeveelutions will be a flash of the game. As the TCG technology turns into a revolution in streaming streaming, it will revolutionize the telecommunications app

Today, it’s the final week of the year for this Pokemon columnist. But I have three stories for you, including a spicy one, so the pain is overpowering. Niantic continue their trend of heading into the New Year with a Pokemon Go hat-themed party to celebrate, and this time, Pikachu and Noctowl will lead the celebration. In other news, The Pokemon Company has brought to court an Australian organization using the name Pokemon Pty Ltd for their intellectual property in an NFT mobile game. The whole thing was orchestrated, too. Does that make her a master or clown? It’s free to debate.

1 DAY AGO