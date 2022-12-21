Read full article on original website
The migrating Magpie comes home for Boxing Day
With the Premier League scheduled to return in less than 24 hours, one of the more exciting (or exhausting, depending on your perspective) windows begins on January 1st. Newcastle are in a unique position now as a club with flexible financial means to afford marquee transfers. On the flip side, they are competing for the European spots and are not likely to be considered a destination where top English clubs can send loanees to accumulate valuable minutes.
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 3 Newcastle United
Leicester City dropped all three points in their Boxing Day fixture against Newcastle United by a score of 3-0 at the King Power. All three goals came in the first half via goals from Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron, and Joelinton. City dominated possession, but in the most Puelesque way possible, and never seriously threatened to score.
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Roker Report’s Alternative Christmas Speech: 2022
Did you all get what you asked for? I’m not sure if I did, because there is simply no possible way to wrap three points against Blackburn and stick it under the tree. As we reflect back on a rollercoaster year, we should all reconcile ourselves with the cold hard truth that our club is, and always will be, in a constant state of flux. So strap yourselves in for whatever 2023 brings.
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Liverpool
Following up a 2-1 victory over Brighton and shove Albion way back in November, Villa host Liverpool on Boxing Day in what’s sure to be an intriguing match. Given the gulf of time between matches, current form doesn’t necessarily reflect upon the last few matches, but it’s worth noting that Liverpool did slap around Southampton 3-1 back on November 12th at Anfield. Players to look out for include, but shouldn’t be limited to Mohamed Salah on the right wing, Darwin Nunez at forward, and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. They currently sit 6th in the table to Villa’s 12th.
Everton 1-1 Wolves: Live Blog & How to Watch | Gray on for McNeil
71’ - Wolves were about to bring on Raul Jimenez for Diego Costa, but Podence is down and that change is off now. 69’- Gordon goes jinking in, one touch too many there and then Iwobi tries to shoot but it’s weak. 63’ - Patterson caught upfront...
Liverpool Transfer Scouting: Cody Gakpo
With the clamor for immediate additions to an aging and injury-ravaged midfield growing louder by the Twitter minute, amongst rumours of €200m double swoops for World Cup standouts, Liverpool went out and completed the signing of a new attacker roughly eleven seconds after the rumours first surfaced. Cody Gakpo...
Everton 1-2 Wolves: Instant Reaction | Last minute heartache!
Everton are beginning the World Cup imposed second half of the season with their backs to the wall. They had a successful trip down under and beat both Celtic and Sydney in a mini tournament more than a month ago. That was an improvement on their domestic work which was sad reading: 3 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses in the 15 league games, along with an atrocious defeat to Bournemouth in the League Cup.
On This Day (26 December 2000): Reid’s Sunderland move into top three in the Premier League!
We’d already gone from scrapping to avoid the drop to the third tier in May 1995 to seventh in the Premier League precisely four years later, and it was anyone’s guess where we would go from here. Could we kick on, or would the bubble burst?. Peter Reid...
Christmas Greetings from the Boss and the Reds
As Liverpool gear up for a return to the Premier League with Aston Villa on schedule for Boxing Day, Jurgen Klopp addressed fans in a Christmas Day video special. Klopp revealed that he is a regular watcher of the film Love Actually at Christmas time. He also discussed how 2022 was successful for Liverpool, starting with the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup final.
Sky Blue News: Leeds Build Up, Erling 800?, Vinny Picks Ronnie, and More...
Manchester City are in the thick of their holiday fixtures. Next up for Pep Guardiola’s men is a trip to Yorkshire to face Leeds United. Sky Blue News has all the headlines as we ready for a mid-week match in the Premier League. Erling Haaland and two Man City...
Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Happy Boxing Day, everyone! We’re back in action in the English Premier League after long layoff thanks to the World Cup. Normally I would have a half-decent preview of what to expect in this match and who to watch, but truth be told the holidays have kept my focus and I have a slight clue as to who is available and who isn’t. It seems that Harry Kane is ready to set a record for minutes played across all competitions because Antonio Conte’s words says he’s ready to go. It’s a good thing because Richarlison is probably out until February, and that sucks. Ivan Perisic is back and should be available as well.
Reading 2-1 Swansea City: Player Ratings
We all had our hearts in our mouths when he came rushing out for the 50:50 in the first half - but he won the ball and that’s all that matters!. He also made a crucial save in the 24th minute, something that allowed us to go on and take the lead and he was important once more at the start of the second 45 as he denied Joel Piroe. Flapped at a ball late on - but deserves a seven.
The Opposition View: Everton vs Wolves | Blues look to unwrap three points on Boxing Day return
As the holiday season is coming and going, Premier League football is returning with a swath of Boxing Day matches—including the Blues hosting Wolverhampton in a game where both sides need three points something fierce. While Wolves sit firmly at the bottom of the League table currently, they have hired a new boss—Julen Lopetegui—and are looking to save their campaign this winter window.
Bellingham Remains Liverpool’s Main Summer Target
Liverpool Football Club waited until the day after Christmas to give their supporters a new gift. They announced the winter signing of Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo on Boxing Day after the team won their match against Aston Villa. While the new player is scrutinized and his possible position in the...
Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Reds return to Premier League action with comfortable win
Manchester United marked their return to Premier League action with a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored in a routine first half, and Fred iced the cake with a third late in the second. The win brings United within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.
Andy Robertson: “It’s Always Nice To Put Yourself At The Top”
Andy Robertson has become a fan favorite since taking over the left back spot for Liverpool in 2017. The garrulous but hard-working Scot has often been overshadowed by his Scouse fullback compatriot on the right side, Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Robbo has consistently played at a world-class level for quite some time now.
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
After returning to action with a League Cup loss against Manchester City before Christmas, Liverpool resume post-World Cup play in the Premier League by way of a Boxing Day match against Aston Villa as the Reds look to get their league season on track after unexpectedly struggling through the opening months of the 2022-23 campaign.
Official: Liverpool Agree Deal for £37M Dutch Attacker Cody Gakpo
The consensus opinion is that Liverpool have plenty of attacking talent on hand but are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. Which means that nobody was really expecting a major attacking signing from the club, and in the January window no less. Today is appears that’s exactly what we’re going...
