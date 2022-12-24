ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M; no winner in Friday night's $510M jackpot drawing

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osGGk_0jpx1wuk00

Fortunately for those who like playing the Mega Millions lottery, there was no big winner in Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot has jumped to $565 million and it will be up for grabs in Tuesday night's drawing.

Here are Friday's winning numbers: 38, 21, 62, 32, 15 with a Megaball of 8

No one has hit the jackpot since October 14, but there have been more than 12.8 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 29 worth $1 million or more.

Those big prizes have been won in 15 different states from coast to coast including New York.

Since Mega Millions began in May 2002, 12 jackpots have been won during the month of December, including a big $648 million prize shared between winners in California and Georgia on December 17, 2013.

That amount was close to the record jackpot at the time, and it remains the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game.

The current record belongs to Powerball, which hit $2.04 BILLION last month. A single winning ticket was sold in California for that prize

Watch the New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball
drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

The New York Lottery is North America's largest and most profitable, contributing billions of dollars to help support education in New York State.

Revenue is distributed to local school districts by the same statutory formula used to distribute other state aid to education. According to the New York lottery, the formula takes into account both a school district's size and its income level; larger, lower-income school districts receive proportionately larger shares of Lottery school funding.

For more information about the New York lottery and to see lottery results, please visit
nylottery.ny.gov. .

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

