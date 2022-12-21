Despite starting as a joke between two notable engineers, Dogecoin has grown to become the 8th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Since its emergence, Dogecoin has continued to galvanize supports of numerous actors in the sphere, thereby influencing its value. For instance, in 2019, popular billionaire and founder of Tesla pledged its support to the crypto project. This development consequently spiked searches for Dogecoin and also increase its value by more than 20%. Ever since, the memecoin soared, and specifically recorded it all-time high in 2021. However, in 2022, occasioned by the prevailing bear market and other critical factors, Dogecoin plummeted heavily. This thus raises questions as to whether Dogecoin is dead or it still has a bright future ahead. However, to critically analyze whether the crypto is dead or not, it is imperative to first do its general overview.

