Read full article on original website
Related
binbits.com
Krystal intensifies push for multi-chain innovations, adds support for Solana
As the move for multi-chain solutions continues to gain ground in the crypto space, Krystal has added support for Solana. In an announcement today, the DeFi platform announced that it has added support for Solana on its mobile app. The firm revealed that users can now store their Solana-based cryptocurrency in its multichain wallet via the iOS and Android versions.
binbits.com
What is Biconomy and how does it work?
Occasioned by the persistent rise in the level of crypto adoption, more platforms are now emerging in the sphere. Today, there are over thousands of cryptocurrency platforms running to provide global trading services to users, allowing them to explore the potentials enveloped in digital assets. Beyond this, these platforms, in most cases, usually help in handling transaction management, gas payments and bridges for Web 3.0 applications. This thus paves the way for users to easily access and harness the evolving web 3.0 applications. Some of these platforms include Steller, Ethereum, Biconomy and a host of others.
binbits.com
Bitget launches MegaSwap offering for its users
Popular crypto derivatives exchange, Bitget has launched its MegaSwap offering. The protocol announced the development in its Monday Twitter post. According to the announcement, the MegaSwap offering is currently the industry’s most powerful DEX aggregator, thereby combining the strengths of DeFi and CeFi. Bitget said MegaSwap manifested to support...
binbits.com
Can regulation save crypto against future market dip?
On every front, the virtual assets industry has suffered a major setback in 2022. The general performance of the industry falls below the expectation of investors and experts who had predicted a prosperous year for cryptocurrency. With the prevailing crisis, stakeholders in the crypto industry are calling for proper and clear-cut crypto regulation.
binbits.com
Is Dogecoin dead? Here are the Details
Despite starting as a joke between two notable engineers, Dogecoin has grown to become the 8th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Since its emergence, Dogecoin has continued to galvanize supports of numerous actors in the sphere, thereby influencing its value. For instance, in 2019, popular billionaire and founder of Tesla pledged its support to the crypto project. This development consequently spiked searches for Dogecoin and also increase its value by more than 20%. Ever since, the memecoin soared, and specifically recorded it all-time high in 2021. However, in 2022, occasioned by the prevailing bear market and other critical factors, Dogecoin plummeted heavily. This thus raises questions as to whether Dogecoin is dead or it still has a bright future ahead. However, to critically analyze whether the crypto is dead or not, it is imperative to first do its general overview.
binbits.com
Huobi partners RocketX to advance trading experience for users
Users of Huobi henceforth are bound to enjoy a “next-level trading experience” after a recent collaboration. In an announcement today on Twitter, Huobi revealed a collaboration with RocketX a DEX aggregator. In the announcement, Huobi confirmed that the collaboration is a strategic one that’s aimed at boosting the...
Comments / 0