Clarksdale, MS

KVCR NEWS

In Florida, 'health freedom' activists exert influence over a major hospital

A Florida hospital has become the latest front for political activists eager to challenge protocols for treating COVID. While most of the 6,000 hospitals in the United States are privately-run, about 200 are controlled by publicly-elected board members, according to Larry Gage, former president of the National Association of Public Hospitals. Typically, those elections usually have nothing to do with national politics or culture war issues.
SARASOTA, FL
Some GOP leaders say Republican Santos 'lied' about career and Jewish heritage

Congressman-elect George Santos from New York now acknowledges he misled voters about big parts of his life story before winning a seat on Long Island last month. "A lot of people overstate on their resumes or twist a little bit or (sic) engranduate themselves," Santos told WABC radio. "I'm not saying I'm not guilty of that."
This is what's at risk from climate change in Alaska

The Arctic is warming faster than any place on earth. For Indigenous communities in Alaska, that means adapting to the changing climate, or moving elsewhere. "Alaska Native communities and our people are on the front lines of climate change," says Jackie Qataliña Schaeffer, who co-authored a recent federal report on Arctic warming. Schaeffer, an Inupiaq from the coastal community of Kotzebue, has seen her home change drastically over the decades.
ALASKA STATE
12/21 KVCR Midday News: America’s Health Rankings 2022 Report, Senator Scott Weiner Wants to Legalize Certain Psychedelic Drugs, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California ranks at or near the bottom among states for air quality, drug deaths, and housing issues. San Francisco state Senator Scott Weiner is re-introducing a bill to legalize certain psychedelic drugs. Massive wildfires...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Bernardino, CA
