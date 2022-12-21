Read full article on original website
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
More than 60 dogs spend the holidays at a home
Palm Valley Animal Society is thanking people across the Valley for opening up their homes this holiday weekend. More than 60 dogs celebrated Christmas in the comfort of a home and were able to escape the cold temperatures.
Stray Cat Tries to Push His Way into a Home and Ends up Changing His Life
In early November, Sparkle Cat Rescue received a message about a neighborhood cat desperately needing help. The friendly stray showed up outside a residence and tried to “push” his way into their home when the door was open. He was very eager to come up to people and...
Cat Comes Home with Kind Person, Within 24 Hours, They Find Kittens Under Their Bed
A cat came home with a kind person. Within 24 hours, they found kittens under their bed. About two months ago, Damaris from NYC came across a cat at a bodega, needing help. The cat was let outside the store and seen wandering near busy traffic. The rotund cat was...
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
The Choice To Get a Puppy vs. a Kitten in Florida
Puppy and kitten.Photo byPhoto by Krista Mangulsone on UnsplashonUnsplash. Both puppies and kittens can be wonderful companions, and it's important to choose the one that is right for you and your lifestyle.
Can I train my cat like a dog? We ask an expert
This year a French study found that cats know when their owners are talking to them, adding to a growing body of evidence that cats might be more bonded to us than we think. So if cats rival dogs as man’s best friends, could we train them in the same way? I asked behaviourist Daniel Cummings from welfare charity Cats Protection.
Sweet Capybara Is the Best Nanny to Golden Retriever Puppies
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Capybaras are such cool animals. These gentle rodents can grow up to 180 pounds and they are extremely affectionate when kept as pets. They do need access to a swimming pool or pond since they require about half their time spent in water. Another prerequisite is that they have access to adorable puppies, because they sure do seem to like them!
Pipes burst at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia. Now 100 dogs need shelter
More than 100 dogs were displaced over the long weekend at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia after pipes burst during the harsh cold at the Gainesville facility. The break in the Gainesville facility’s water lines ultimately left much of the place uninhabitable and forced more than 100 dogs into a makeshift outdoor kennel area.
German Shepherd Pulling Doggy Sibling on Sled Is Such a Vibe
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok has exposed us to some pretty amazing tricks people teach their pets. From teaching them to open the fridge and fetching you a drink to using a bell for when they want to go outside, it always blows us away. And this new one from TikTok user @asulkancrew is a winter masterpiece.
Cat Mom Turns to TikTok for Help in Getting Her Cats to Accept Each Other
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @mizz_nala recently brought home a kitten named Nala. You’d think all was fine, but it turns out her two big cats were not a fan of the kitten. The older cats wouldn’t give Nala the time of day.
The 4 best dog muzzles, according to dog trainers and vets
A dog muzzle is safe and comfortable when used correctly. Here are the best muzzles to prevent biting at the vet and keep dogs from scavenging.
Kitten Born Outside as Feral Starts to Trust and Snuggle When She Meets Resident Cat
A kitten who was born outside as a feral, started to trust and snuggle when she met a resident cat. Cleo was born outside to a feral cat mom and left to fend for herself. She was the only survivor of her litter and rescued through a TNR (trap-neuter-return) project.
Family Rebuilds with 3 Tiny Homes After California Fire
Nicole and her family lost their 2,000 sq. ft. home in California in a fire. When they found out they were $500K underinsured, they decided to pivot and purchase three tiny homes instead of rebuilding. They get to stay on their land and have adjusted well to tiny living. Her...
Health Professional’s Office Tiny Home
This 13-foot tiny house was designed as an office for a health professional, and I can hardly think of a more lovely spot to have an office visit! There’s a comfortable bench for patients, a consultation desk with sleek chairs, and even a 3/4 bathroom with a shower. A...
From 3,000 Sq. Ft. Home to RV Motorhome w/ 3 Teens!
Would you sell your 3,000-square-foot home to move into an RV with your three teenagers? Well, that’s what the Smith family did — four years ago! And they’re still going strong, visiting as many National Parks as possible and gathering Junior Ranger badges along the way. Their...
A Guide On The Australian Shepherd Bernese Mountain Dog Mix
Deciding on what breed to get is always an interesting adventure. Well, it is not really an adventure as it takes a lot of hours of searching, but it is still interesting and exciting. Picking and getting a dog is something we wish everyone to experience once in their lifetime.
Major Discount on ESCAPE ONE Model
Here’s the deal of the year on an ESCAPE tiny house! This slightly used ESCAPE ONE model has been recently updated and you can get it for $26K off the regular price. Like all ONE models, it has beautiful double lofts, a galley kitchen, and a living room with a huge picture window. Enjoy the photos!
