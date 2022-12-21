Read full article on original website
Related
China has stopped publishing daily COVID data amid reports of a huge spike in cases
China has stopped publishing daily COVID-19 data, adding to concerns that the country's leadership may be concealing negative information about the pandemic following the easing of restrictions. China's National Health Commission said in a statement that it would no longer publish the data daily beginning Sunday and that "from now...
China will end its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for incoming passengers
BEIJING — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country's once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at...
Fears of a 'dark COVID winter' in rural China grow as the holiday rush begins
As COVID-19 spreads largely unchecked from Beijing to Shanghai, China is bracing for a second surge, jumpstarted by millions of people who are planning holiday travel from cities back to their rural villages, where the health care system is far patchier. "I really don't think the village doctors, or even...
Companies welcome end to China quarantines for visitors
BEIJING — Companies welcomed China's decision to end quarantines for travelers from abroad as an important step to revive slumping business activity while Japan on Tuesday announced restrictions on visitors from the country as infections surge. The ruling Communist Party's abrupt decision to lift some of the world's strictest...
Apple, accused of supporting China's censorship, is now facing new criticism
Protesters say Apple has kept tools that help circumvent censorship in China off its App store inside the country. Now it has to contend with pressure from Chinese citizens who aren't happy about it. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. When a man hung banners on a Beijing overpass in October to...
A top Ukraine official hopes for a peace summit with Russia by the end of February
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's foreign minister on Monday said that his government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations with Secretary-General António Guterres as a possible mediator, around the anniversary of Russia's war. But Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba...
Maternal deaths in the U.S. are staggeringly common. Personal nurses could help
In 2020, Lauren Brown of Upper Darby, Pa., had a high-risk pregnancy. She was past 35 years old, had high blood pressure, and had a previous blood clot that could have been deadly. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic was raging. When it came time to give birth in December of that...
U.N. warns that more Rohingya refugees are likely to wash ashore in Indonesia
PIDIE, Indonesia — A United Nations agency is seeking information about the voyage of over 100 Rohingya Muslim refugees who landed on an Indonesian beach this week, and warned Tuesday that there will likely be more. A distressing video circulated widely in social media showed the dehydrated and exhausted...
Climate activists are fuming as Germany turns to coal to replace Russian gas
BERLIN — It's rush hour on a cold, snowy morning in Berlin. Commuter traffic has come to a standstill at a highway exit on the western edge of the city, as a dozen climate activists sit down on a pedestrian crossing in front of four lanes of cars and trucks.
Are the sanctions against Russia working?
In the past year, the United States and many of its allies have slapped a massive level of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Prominent Russians, including oligarchs and officials close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the country's banking, energy and manufacturing sectors and access to global trade have all been targeted.
The Taliban have banned women from working for NGOs in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. They also separately banned women from attending religious classes at the mosques in the capital of Kabul.
Pope Francis laments the 'icy winds of war' buffeting humanity at Christmas
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the "icy winds of war" buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as "senseless." At noon local time, Francis delivered the traditional...
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions. South...
Opinion: The light of Hanukkah shines in Ukraine
Many have compared President Zelenskyy's address to a joint session of Congress to the appearance Winston Churchill made 81 years ago. But I was reminded of when Churchill addressed the Canadian House of Commons a few days later. He said French generals who urged surrender to Germany had told their government, "'In three weeks England will have her neck wrung like a chicken.'"
These 7 charts show how life got pricier (and, yes, cheaper!) in 2022
Boy, have we talked a lot about inflation this year. And for good reason: Our rents and mortgages went up, so did grocery and utility bills. A confluence of events — pricier oil from Russia's war in Ukraine, rising wages and a lingering labor shortage — all made for some dramatic headlines. But how does it all come together?
Jetstar flight to Bali forced to make U-turn after last-minute plane swap ‘miscommunication’
A Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Bali was forced to make a U-turn more than four hours into the flight and divert back to Melbourne after it was denied approval to land in Indonesia. The budget carrier has blamed a “miscommunication” with the local regulator in Indonesia after the flight...
3 Russian servicemen are killed from debris of a drone shot down near an airbase
KYIV, Ukraine — The Russian military reported on Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia, the second time the airbase has been targeted this month, raising questions about the effectiveness of Russia's air defenses if drones can fly that far into the country.
Heavy snow in Japan leaves at least 17 dead and dozens injured
TOKYO — Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways,...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0