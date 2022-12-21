Read full article on original website
GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Chanda Bell, co-creator of the Elf on the Shelf. Every morning as Christmas draws near, little elves grace the shelves of millions of households. The Elf on the Shelf is a relatively new Christmas tradition, based on a book in which a scout elf monitors children for good behavior during the day and reports back to Santa at night. The elves reappear in different poses around the house each morning, daring the children to find them and perhaps catch them in acts of mischief. The Elf on the Shelf–both the book and the dolls–were created by a Georgia-based family business, Lumistella. Chanda Bell is co-CEO of the Lumistella Company and co-author with her mother on The Elf on the Shelf book. She spoke with GPB’s Peter Biello.
With a trunk full of paper stock, charcoal, and a giant easel in tow, Bessie Mae Kelley would travel the country for her vaudeville circuits in the 1920s. Kelley was an animation pioneer, having hand-drawn a mouse couple named Milton and Mary before there was ever a Mickey or a Minnie Mouse. She would apprise vaudeville audiences of the new world of moving cartoons in a budding industry called animation. She even billed herself as "the only woman animator" on these tours.
In 2022, we traveled all over the country chronicling the transformation of regional theater, we reported a series on Latinos in Hollywood, we celebrated your family recipes, and we brought you hundreds of recommendations for the year's best books and movies. Now, as we head into 2023, we take a look back at our favorite stories of the year:
Dear readers, we are grateful that so many of you — millions of you — read our stories each year. And of course we love it when a story gets a huge number of page views. But page views aren't the only measure of a story's online success. There's also "time on page." Do readers click on a post for a nanosecond, then hop over to Amazon to buy some matcha tea? Or do they read all the way through?
A federal court has ruled that the Marine Corps cannot deny entry to Sikhs because of their unshorn beards and hair. The Marine Corps told three Sikh men that they could serve only if they shaved before going through basic training. Most Sikh men don't cut their hair as a sign of their religious commitment. But to serve in the military satisfies another aspect of their faith.
Drag performers, known for their exuberance in the spotlight, have found their spirits subdued in the last month by serious concerns for their safety on stage. Police have yet to disclose a motive behind the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., which left five people dead and at least 17 others injured. A 22-year-old suspect was charged with 305 criminal counts, including bias-motivated crimes.
