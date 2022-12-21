Read full article on original website
Busloads of migrants dropped off at Kamala Harris's home on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off at the Washington, D.C., residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve — apparently the latest in an escalating battle between state officials and the Biden administration over the country's immigration policy. A total of three busloads of migrants arrived at...
Maternal deaths in the U.S. are staggeringly common. Personal nurses could help
In 2020, Lauren Brown of Upper Darby, Pa., had a high-risk pregnancy. She was past 35 years old, had high blood pressure, and had a previous blood clot that could have been deadly. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic was raging. When it came time to give birth in December of that...
After the Club Q shooting, drag queens say they're upping security measures
Drag performers, known for their exuberance in the spotlight, have found their spirits subdued in the last month by serious concerns for their safety on stage. Police have yet to disclose a motive behind the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., which left five people dead and at least 17 others injured. A 22-year-old suspect was charged with 305 criminal counts, including bias-motivated crimes.
Southwest cancels 5,400 flights in less than 48 hours in a 'full-blown meltdown'
A historic winter storm has tangled holiday travel and brought dangerous conditions to a big chunk of the United States, but no airline has struggled more to navigate the Christmas holiday rush than Southwest Airlines. Southwest canceled more than 2,900 flights Monday — at least 70% of its schedule for...
At least 50 people have died across the U.S. in 'once-in-a-generation storm'
A massive winter storm that's killed about 50 people across the U.S. is expected to claim more lives as the frigid weather continues into the week. More than half the deaths occurred in western New York, in what Buffalo's mayor called a "once-in-a-generation storm." For six days, a blast of...
University of California workers end strike after approving contracts
LOS ANGELES — Striking graduate students at the University of California approved a bargaining agreement Friday, ending an unprecedented 40-day strike that snarled classes at the prestigious university system. Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end the...
Rare snail slowly crawls back from near extinction along northwest Georgia river
In a stretch of north Georgia river lives a snail that has come back from the dead. The interrupted rocksnail, a slimy little orange guy, was once thought to be extinct, but in 1997, the United States Geological Survey found a single snail. They called Paul Johnson, program supervisor at...
Georgia Today: Burst pipes flooded buildings, new trafficking victim shelter, farmer mental health
On the Tuesday Dec. 27 edition of Georgia Today: An epidemic of burst pipes and flooded buildings, a new shelter for victims of human trafficking, and mental health help for farmers. ______. Secondary Content. About the authors. Author. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Georgia Today: Recycling your tree, positive news for...
