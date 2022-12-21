Read full article on original website
Maternal deaths in the U.S. are staggeringly common. Personal nurses could help
In 2020, Lauren Brown of Upper Darby, Pa., had a high-risk pregnancy. She was past 35 years old, had high blood pressure, and had a previous blood clot that could have been deadly. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic was raging. When it came time to give birth in December of that...
Busloads of migrants dropped off at Kamala Harris's home on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off at the Washington, D.C., residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve — apparently the latest in an escalating battle between state officials and the Biden administration over the country's immigration policy. A total of three busloads of migrants arrived at...
Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Trump, allies
A special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia appears to be wrapping up its work, but many questions remain. The investigation is one of several that could result in criminal charges against the former...
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to face sentence
Prosecutors are recommending a life prison sentence for a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor
Children's medicines can be hard to find right now. Here are some alternatives
Over-the-counter fever reducers for children are in short supply in some parts of the country. NPR's Daniel Estrin asks pediatrician Christina Johns what advice she gives to parents. Transcript. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. Spare a thought, would you, for parents of small children this holiday season. There's a tripledemic in the...
Supreme Court allows border restrictions for asylum seekers to continue
EL PASO, Texas – The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling Tuesday, granted a GOP request to prevent the winding down of the Title 42 immigration policy – and agreed to decide in its February argument session whether 19 states that oppose the policy should be allowed to intervene in defense of it in the lower courts.
At least 50 people have died across the U.S. in 'once-in-a-generation storm'
A massive winter storm that's killed about 50 people across the U.S. is expected to claim more lives as the frigid weather continues into the week. More than half the deaths occurred in western New York, in what Buffalo's mayor called a "once-in-a-generation storm." For six days, a blast of...
FDA changes Plan B label to clarify 'morning-after' pill doesn't cause abortion
WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy. The federal agency said it will remove references on the contraception's packaging that claim, without scientific...
Some GOP leaders say Republican Santos 'lied' about career and Jewish heritage
Congressman-elect George Santos from New York now acknowledges he misled voters about big parts of his life story before winning a seat on Long Island last month. "A lot of people overstate on their resumes or twist a little bit or (sic) engranduate themselves," Santos told WABC radio. "I'm not saying I'm not guilty of that."
These 7 charts show how life got pricier (and, yes, cheaper!) in 2022
Boy, have we talked a lot about inflation this year. And for good reason: Our rents and mortgages went up, so did grocery and utility bills. A confluence of events — pricier oil from Russia's war in Ukraine, rising wages and a lingering labor shortage — all made for some dramatic headlines. But how does it all come together?
