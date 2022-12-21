Read full article on original website
Bernabei: Work Not Done Yet
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei has one year remaining in his final term in office. He says he doesn’t plan to slow down. Plans for the next year include redeveloping the Renkert and Nationwide buildings and expanding the city’s fiber network.
Stark Tourism Group Provides Almost $300,000 for Ten Businesses, Organizations
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s tourism organization is providing nearly $300,000 in grants to ten businesses and organizations with projects that promise to bring in new visitors. $50,000 grants from VisitCanton are going to Gervasi Vineyard in Canton for their The Spa and Wine...
#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
CFD: Smaller Fire This Time at 6th NE and Orchard
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another fire on the property of that massive warehouse fire in Canton back in October. Adjoining four-story and one-story buildings on 6th Street NE near Orchard Avenue were heavily involved in flames when Canton firefighters arrived at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. One...
Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
High Bond Set for Akron Man Accused of Assaulting Massillon PD
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for an Akron man, accused of driving into a Massillon police officer and two cruisers as the officers tried to arrest him following a pursuit. 28-year-old Samuel Parr is charged with felonious assault. He was driving...
Fire Forces Massillon Family From Home on Christmas Eve
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Massillon on Christmas Eve. The six residents of the house got out OK. The fire on Charles Avenue near 3rd Street SE, just off the downtown area of Massillon. The fire reportedly started in...
