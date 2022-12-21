Read full article on original website
Weapons checks in Greek town turn up grenades, machine guns
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A series of pre-Christmas weapons inspections in a small town in northern Greece has turned up hand grenades, assault rifles and decades-old unexploded ordnance, police said Tuesday. The inspections occurred over 20 days through Dec. 22 in Florina, a town of fewer than 18,000 inhabitants,...
After presidency, unclear fate for Brazil's brash Bolsonaro
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Jair Bolsonaro told supporters that the future could only bring him three possibilities: arrest, death or a second term as Brazil’s president. None of those outcomes came to pass. And his Oct. 30 loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva set off two months of relative silence for the self-styled standard-bearer of the Brazilian conservative movement.
More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
PIDIE, Indonesia (AP) — A second group in two days of weak and exhausted Rohingya Muslims landed on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Monday after weeks at sea, officials said. At least 185 men, women and children disembarked from a rickety wooden boat at...
