Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Weapons checks in Greek town turn up grenades, machine guns
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A series of pre-Christmas weapons inspections in a small town in northern Greece has turned up hand grenades, assault rifles and decades-old unexploded ordnance, police said Tuesday. The inspections occurred over 20 days through Dec. 22 in Florina, a town of fewer than 18,000 inhabitants,...
Citrus County Chronicle
More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
PIDIE, Indonesia (AP) — A second group in two days of weak and exhausted Rohingya Muslims landed on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Monday after weeks at sea, officials said. At least 185 men, women and children disembarked from a rickety wooden boat at...
Citrus County Chronicle
UN: 26 Rohingya refugees died at sea making perilous journey
PIDIE, Indonesia (AP) — At least 26 Rohingya Muslims had died in dire conditions during a month at open sea while making a dangerous voyage that brought scores of others to safety in Indonesia, a U.N. agency said Tuesday, adding there will likely be more. Exhausted women and children...
Comments / 0